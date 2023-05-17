Prince Harry and wife Meghan in 'near-catastrophic car chase'

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, were involved in a “near-catastrophic car chase” that involved several “aggressive” paparazzi, the couple's representative said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred after the couple attended an awards ceremony in New York on Tuesday night, during which Meghan received a Woman of Vision award. Images published on entertainment website TMZ show the pair sitting in the back of a New York City taxi after leaving the event.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two [New York Police Department] officers,” the representative said.

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was also involved in the incident, the representative said. The three were reportedly staying at a private residence in New York.

The NYPD did not immediately return a request for comment.

Prince Harry and Meghan's office said the couple were chased by more than a half dozen vehicles, AP reported.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan leave Women of Vision Awards ceremony in New York

The couple's representative said the high level of interest generated by public figures such as Prince Harry and Meghan should not come at the cost of anyone's safety, adding that dissemination of photographs taken by paparazzi “encourages a highly intrusive practice”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US partly because of what they described as intense media harassment.

Prince Harry has long blamed the paparazzi for the death of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, who was killed along with Dodi Al Fayed when the limousine they were in crashed as it was pursued by photographers in Paris.

In an interview with 60 Minutes earlier this year, the prince also accused the paparazzi of standing by after the crash.

The prince has also been in court attempting to bring a legal challenge against the Home Office over his security arrangements when in the UK.

He is seeking a judicial review over a decision that he should not be allowed to pay privately for his protective security. The Home Office said it was “not appropriate” for wealthy people to “buy” protective security, which might include armed officers, when it had decided that “the public interest does not warrant” someone receiving such protection on a publicly funded basis.

The couple were making their first public appearance together since the coronation of King Charles III earlier this month.

Ms Ragland accompanied Harry and Meghan at the Ms Foundation for Women's 50th anniversary gala event in New York on Tuesday.

The ceremony honoured “game-changing” grantee partners and visionary leaders committed to the organisation's mission of “advancing collective power and creating safe, just and equitable futures for women, girls and gender-expansive people”.