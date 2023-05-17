Meghan accepts Woman of Vision award in New York

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, received a Woman of Vision award at a ceremony in New York on Tuesday.

She accepted the honour from journalist and friend Gloria Steinem, while her husband Prince Harry and mother Doria Ragland looked on.

Meghan was one of six people honoured at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power.

Addressing the audience, Meghan described how she used to read Ms magazine (a publication founded by Steinem) after school when she was young. She said it shaped her upbringing.

“It's funny because as a young girl, I would come home, I would settle in after a day of school, pull up my TV tray dinner, and I would turn on my evening ritual Jeopardy," she said.

“And I would glance at the coffee table, where I would see an array of things. It could be the cat's collar, my homework, some mail that had just been brought in, and some magazines. The magazines said Ms on them.”

Meghan also praised Steinem, calling her an inspiration and thanking her for her mentorship, sage advice, sense of humour and "incredible" friendship.

The Duchess of Sussex congratulated the others given awards. “While I was familiar with most of your work before tonight, nothing could compare to the focus, the determination, the energy I feel from each of you, especially as we all bear witness to you standing in the elegance and the power of your strength," she said.

Meghan's Women of Vision profile describes her as a "feminist, champion of human rights and gender equity, as well as a global role model".

"Her life-long advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread she weaves through both humanitarian and business ventures," it continues.

The Women of Vision Awards is celebrating its 50th anniversary, with this year’s event marking the past, present and future of Ms Foundation, and honouring leaders committing to its mission of advancing collective power and creating safe and equitable futures for all women.