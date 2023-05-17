Meghan glitters in all gold at Women of Vision awards

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made a dazzling arrival at the Women of Vision Awards in New York last night in a fitted gold bodycon dress by Johanna Ortiz.

One of the evening's honorees, Meghan was receiving an award for “her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls”, according to a statement released in April.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Ms Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power on May 16 in New York City. Getty

Meghan arrived at the event in perhaps her boldest fashion statement to date, wearing a strapless, fitted dress in a textured gold material by Colombian designer Ortiz. With a small keyhole cut-out and centre split, the dress was accessorised with strappy gold heels by Tom Ford, a matching clutch, gold J Crew earrings, and a stack of gold and diamond bracelets.

Joining Meghan were her husband, Prince Harry, who wore a signature blue suit with a light blue tie; and her mother Doria Ragland, who wore a knee-length, V-neck dress with sheer bishop sleeves, and simple pumps.

Meghan is known for her sense of style, from the sheer, embroidered Ralph & Russo look worn for the official photographs of her engagement to Prince Harry, to the fitted, asymmetric-neck dress by Black Halo she wore to a reception for women's empowerment in 2018.

She famously choose Givenchy and its then-designer Clare Waight Keller to create her boat-neck wedding gown, then changed into a bias-cut, halter-neck Stella McCartney dress for the reception.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in Brandon Maxwell, attends the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception at Marlborough House on July 5, 2018 in London, England

Despite a penchant for big-name designers (the Duchess has frequently worn Dior, Givenchy and Ralph Lauren in the past), Meghan has been keeping a relatively low profile recently, as all attention has been on the coronation of King Charles III in the UK.

By stepping out in the dazzling gold look by Ortiz, Meghan is firmly reclaiming her place on best-dressed fashion lists.