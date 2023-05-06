Archbishop of Canterbury and Dean of Westminster: Why are clergy essential to coronation?

Follow the latest news from the coronation of King Charles here

The coronation ceremony will be an event steeped in history and tradition, with the clergy playing a central and indispensable role.

Led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the senior bishops of the Church of England, the Dean of Westminster, and other clergy members of Westminster Abbey, their presence ensures that the service adheres to the Church's customs while representing the Christian faith.

The clergy's involvement underscores the enduring connection between the monarchy and the Church.

As a public event, their participation demonstrates support for the new monarch while symbolising the continuity of the monarchy's religious foundation.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland will present the Bible to King Charles, as he swears the Coronation Oath and the Accession Declaration Oath, both vital components of the coronation ceremony.

In a display of reverence and humility, the King will be divested of his robe of state and will pray at the high altar.

Following a prayer of thanksgiving for the Holy Oil, the king will be anointed by the Archbishop of Canterbury, assisted by the Dean of Westminster and the Archbishop of York.

The anointing symbolises the divine authority conferred upon the monarch, further emphasising the sacred relationship between the Crown and the Church.

The clergy's role in the coronation proceedings is a testament to the deep-rooted connection between the monarchy and the Church, as they come together to celebrate and uphold the sanctity of this momentous occasion.