Heathrow security guards to strike on Thursday after pay talks break down

A passenger arrives at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5. AP
Soraya Ebrahimi
May 03, 2023
Security guards at London's Heathrow Airport will go on strike on Thursday after last-minute talks over a pay dispute broke down.

Unite union's 1,400 members working at Terminal 5 and in campus security will walk out on May 5-6, 9-10 and 25-27.

Staff will strike in the run-up to and the day of King Charles III's coronation.

Talks mediated by conciliation service Acas failed to resolve the row, said Unite.

“Unite has given Heathrow Airport every opportunity to make an improved pay offer, which could have led to the strike action being suspended,” the union’s regional co-ordinating officer Wayne King said.

“Sadly, they refused to grasp the opportunity to make an offer which could meet members’ expectations.”

Updated: May 04, 2023, 6:26 AM

