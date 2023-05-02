BBC launches emergency pop-up Arabic radio service for Sudan

Follow the latest Sudan updates here

BBC World Service has started an emergency radio service for Sudan.

The pop-up station will broadcast on BBC News Arabic twice a day for three months to provide news and information, such as updates about diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

It will also inform the public about how to access essential supplies and services.

The broadcasts will be streamed live from London on short-wave radio in Sudan, as well as online, with input from teams in Jordan and Cairo.

BBC director general Tim Davie said the service would be “crucial”.

"The World Service provides an essential lifeline to many around the world where access to accurate news and information is scarce," a statement from Mr Davie read.

"The enhanced emergency service for Sudan will be crucial at a time of great uncertainty in the country."

Liliane Landor, director of the World Service, told the BBC: "The situation in Sudan has escalated quickly, with its citizens seeking clear, independent information and advice at a time of critical need.

"BBC Arabic's Emergency Radio Service for Sudan will bring vital live updates of the situation on the ground and inform listeners of life-saving resources."

The BBC said the programme would broadcast at 9am local time on 21,510 kHz and 5pm local time on 15,310kHz.

The first programme will be streamed on Tuesday afternoon.

Fighting is continuing in Sudan in the power struggle between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

On Tuesday, Sudan’s Doctor’s Union said there were no functioning hospitals left in Khartoum after weeks of conflict.

The launch of the pop-up radio station comes only three months since the BBC ended its BBC Arabic radio service after 85 years.

The station started broadcasting on January 3, 1938, with presenter Ahmad Kamal Sourour Effendi recruited from Egypt. It was known for opening its news bulletins with the words: “This is London.”