NHS doctors among 2,197 people evacuated on British flights from Sudan

The UK has evacuated 2,197 people from Sudan — including Sudanese doctors working in the NHS — in the longest and largest airlift by any western nation during the crisis.

Further flights were expected from Port Sudan on Monday evening to evacuate British citizens and others.

The UK has helped evacuate a number of people from other nations, including the US, Ireland, Netherlands, Canada, Germany and Australia.

“With thanks to the extraordinary efforts of staff and military, the UK has brought 2,197 people to safety from Sudan so far — the largest airlift by any western nation,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

“As the focus turns to humanitarian and diplomatic efforts, we will continue do all we can to press for a long-term ceasefire and an immediate end to the violence in Sudan.”

The UK government is no longer running evacuation flights from Wadi Saeedna airfield because of a significant decline in the number of British citizens coming forward and an increasingly volatile situation on the ground.

Palestinian evacuees out of Sudan arrive at Rafah crossing, between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip. Heavy armed clashes between Sudan's military and rival paramilitary groups have occurred in the capital Khartoum and other parts of the country since April 15.

A UK team is now set up at Port Sudan to provide consular assistance, including to British citizens leaving by commercial routes.

The Royal Navy's HMS Lancaster is supporting evacuation efforts from Sudan.

“Yet again, the men and women of our armed forces have led the way,” Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.

“In one week, the RAF have flown more than 20 flights, deployed over a thousand personnel, evacuated over 2,000 civilians and helped citizens from more than 20 countries to get home.

“HMS Lancaster will remain at Port Sudan and her crew will continue to help provide support.”

The UK is leading diplomatic efforts for peace in Sudan, with International Development Minister Andrew Mitchell in Nairobi at the weekend, meeting Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto and African Union chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat to discuss the conflict in Sudan.

The UK ambassador to Sudan was sent to Addis Ababa last week to support the UK’s diplomatic regional response from the British embassy in Ethiopia.

London is also exploring options to provide effective humanitarian assistance to people in Sudan, in close co-ordination with international partners, the UN and NGOs.

A committed donor to Sudan, the UK has allocated more than £250 million ($312 million) to humanitarian aid in the last five years.

The government is urging all British citizens in Sudan to follow travel advice, warning the situation remains volatile and that evacuation plans could change at short notice.