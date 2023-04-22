UK emergency alert myths: All you need to know about the nationwide test

The UK government will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert system at 3pm on Sunday, April 23, which will affect every mobile phone connected to 4G or 5G networks.

This critical test aims to assess the effectiveness of the alert system, which is designed to quickly notify the public of imminent threats or emergencies.

During the test, phones will emit a loud alarm lasting 10 seconds. They will also vibrate and display a message providing essential information.

READ MORE Emergency alert message released ahead of nationwide test

Recipients are expected to acknowledge the alert and follow any instructions provided.

As the test approaches, however, misinformation has been spreading online, causing confusion and concern.

Here is everything you need to know about the test, as well as some of the myths surrounding it.

Why do we need the alert system?

The system is designed to warn people about nearby life-threatening situations. In case of an emergency, mobile phones or tablets will receive alerts containing guidance on staying safe.

Possible reasons for receiving an alert include severe flooding, fires or extreme weather events.

The alerts will be sent solely by emergency services and government departments, agencies, and public bodies responsible for handling emergencies.

“We are strengthening our national resilience with a new emergency alerts system, to deal with a wide range of threats — from flooding to wildfires,” Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden said.

“It will revolutionise our ability to warn and inform people who are in immediate danger, and help us keep people safe.”

Is my device compatible?

Emergency alerts in the UK will be sent via all 4G and 5G phone networks and will be compatible with devices that meet specific software requirements:

iPhones running iOS 14.5 or later

Phones and tablets running Android 11 or later

There is no need to register or download an application to receive these alerts. However, older non-smartphones will not be able to receive the alerts, nor will devices that are turned off or in aeroplane mode.

The alerts will still sound on phones set to silent mode.

The government has said that emergency services will utilise alternative methods to notify people who do not have a compatible device.

Emergency alerts will not replace local news, radio or social media as sources of information during emergencies.

The Cabinet Office has estimated that the emergency alert system will be able to reach about 90 per cent of mobile phones in the UK.

UK isn't the only country using the alert system

Emergency alert systems are used by numerous countries worldwide, such as the US, the Netherlands, and Japan. These systems have proven their value in various situations, including natural disasters.

Japan's system, for instance, has been credited with saving countless lives during catastrophes.

In the US, the alert system even enables the president to directly send messages to citizens.

Emergency alert systems remain a crucial tool for informing the public during emergencies and potential threats.

Emergency alert is not a text message requiring a reply

The alert is simply a notification that must be acknowledged before you can continue using your phone as normal. The notification will also include a web link containing additional information about the emergency situation.

The Cabinet Office confirmed to Full Fact — a charity of fact checkers and campaigners — that phone calls will not be redirected to voice mail if the alert has not been acknowledged, and continuing calls will not be interrupted by the alert.

Other notifications will still be received during this time. However, to answer a call or view other notifications, it is necessary to acknowledge the alert first.

Alert does not give government access to your personal data

When an emergency alert is activated, it operates by utilising cell towers within the affected area to broadcast the alert.

This process ensures that all connected devices, such as smartphones and tablets, receive the alert without the government needing to access any personal data.

The system functions by sending a broadcast signal to all devices connected to the cell towers in the specified area, rather than to individual phone numbers or locations.

This method allows the alert to reach a wide audience without collecting or gaining access to personal information, such as phone numbers or locations, ensuring that users' privacy remains protected during the alert process.

No connection to pandemic information collection

The emergency alerts do not collect personal data and will not enable the government to determine whether phones are active or track their locations.

The government's official website describes the alert system as “one way”, meaning it does not require the government to know any individual phone numbers to function effectively.

Since the Emergency Alert system does not collect data, it is impossible for it to be matched with personal data gathered during the pandemic.

The NHS Covid-19 app did not share personal information, such as names and addresses, with local authorities. Instead, the app shared the date and time an infected person visited a venue, ensuring individual privacy was maintained.

No GDPR breach involved

It is important to note that General Data Protection Regulation legislation governs the way personal data is used by organisations, businesses and the government.

When an emergency alert is activated, it is broadcast by mobile phone masts to every compatible phone and tablet within range.

As a result, phone network providers are not breaching GDPR by “giving your number to another agency outside of your permission”.

The emergency alerts are sent to phones connected to cell towers, not via a list of numbers provided by the networks to the government.

This approach ensures that the emergency alert system operates within GDPR guidelines and maintains the privacy of personal data.

No connection to 'activating' pathogens in vaccines

There is no way a signal from a cell tower could “activate” a pathogen or any substance present in Covid-19 or any other vaccine.

Al Edwards, associate professor of biomedical technology at the University of Reading, told Full Fact: “There is no mechanism known to physics or biology that could connect radio signals set by mobile phone data systems to the biological or chemical materials found in vaccines.”

Why are some people concerned over the alert system?

Domestic abuse campaigners, such as Refuge, have raised concerns that the emergency alert test could endanger vulnerable people.

The government has been addressing these concerns, and Refuge has shared a video on disabling the alerts.

The first test of the UK's new emergency alert system aims to warn the public of life-threatening situations. However, many people may be surprised by the alert's noise and its ability to sound even when phones are set to silent.

Effectiveness in real emergencies is a key concern, with the system's success dependent on its use for genuine emergencies only. Otherwise, people may start to ignore the alerts.

Controversy surrounding the test

Critics, including former Tory Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, are defying Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's plea not to switch off the alerts, with Mr Rees-Mogg accusing the government of turning into a “nanny state”.

In addition, the £5.7 million ($7 million) contract to run the programme was awarded to Fujitsu, the company behind the Post Office IT scandal that led to the wrongful imprisonment of innocent postmasters.