Luxury camper van seized in investigation into Scottish National Party finances

A luxury camper van has been seized by police as part of an investigation into the Scottish National Party’s funding and finances.

The Niesmann+Bischoff motorhome, worth about £110,000, was taken from a house in Fife around the same time police searched the home of Nicola Sturgeon and husband Peter Murrell, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The vehicle was seized from outside the home of Mr Murrell's mother, Margaret Murrell, it said.

A neighbour described how officers in two unmarked police cars took the vehicle from the driveway of the “modest bungalow”.

“It happened at about 9am, which is about the same time they started raiding Peter's house I think,” the witness told the Mail. “They did not go into the house, as Margaret is quite old now and they would not have wanted to disturb her.

“They couldn't get into the motorhome at first because it was locked and it had clamps on it so they had to get some keys from somewhere. They went off but came back and managed to get it open. Then they loaded it on the back of a huge lorry and — after a bit of trouble securing it — took it away.”

Mr Murrell was arrested and detained for more than 11 hours on Wednesday as part of a police investigation into the funding and finances of the SNP. He was released without charge pending further investigation.

Police also erected a tent and spent two days searching the couple’s house in Glasgow on Wednesday and Thursday.

The party’s Edinburgh headquarters was also searched, with boxes of items removed.

Mr Murrell, who has been married to Ms Sturgeon since 2010, resigned as SNP chief executive last month, a role he had held since 1999.

Police Scotland are probing the spending of around £600,000 which was earmarked for an independence campaign.

Expand Autoplay Peter Murrell, the husband of Scotland's former first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has been arrested in connection with a police investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party. Getty

The force launched a formal investigation into the SNP’s finances in the summer of 2021 after receiving seven complaints about how donations were spent.

The party had pledged to ring-fence more than £660,000 ($818,790) raised for a second referendum on Scottish independence — but the money was allegedly spent instead.

The SNP had less than £97,000 in the bank in late 2019 and total assets of about £272,000.

The investigation has been described by SNP president Mike Russell as the party's biggest crisis in 50 years.

On Saturday, Ms Sturgeon spoke publicly for the first time since her husband's arrest, addressing reporters outside her home.

In a short statement, she said the last few days had been “obviously difficult” and that she would “fully co-operate” with the police investigation.

She said Mr Murrell is home but “not able to say anything” about his arrest while the inquiry continues.

“Again, that's not necessarily a matter of choice. That's just the nature of this,” she added.

The Glasgow Southside MSP said she intends to “get on with life and my job, as you would expect me to”.

On Friday it emerged that the accountancy firm which had audited the SNP's books for more than a decade had resigned.

Johnston Carmichael reportedly informed the party of the decision before Mr Murrell's arrest.

The party's treasurer is now seeking another auditor in order to comply with Electoral Commission rules.

Police Scotland have said their investigation is continuing.