Nus Ghani welcomes report into 'Muslimness' sacking

Conservative MP Nus Ghani has welcomed the conclusions of a long-awaited report into claims a chief whip told her she was sacked due to concerns over her Muslim faith.

Ms Ghani, the current Business and Trade Minister, had claimed Tory MP Mark Spencer said her "Muslimness" was linked to her sacking as a minister in Boris Johnson's government in 2020.

On Thursday an inquiry by the Prime Minister's ethics adviser Laurie Magnus, cleared him of breaching the ministerial code, but was critical of Mr Spencer's actions as chief whip, referencing his "shortcomings" as he published a report into the claims.

Mr Magnus said he did not find a "clear failure" to uphold the ministerial code as he cited "inconclusive evidence" as to whether or not the remarks were made.

Ms Ghani said Mr Spencer would have to explain criticism of his "shortcomings" in the report.

Responding to the conclusion of the ethics adviser's investigation in to her sacking, Ms Ghani said: "Sir Laurie's report is very clear that my evidence was credible and consistent.

"I'm relieved that the report acknowledges that the previously denied 4th March 2020 meeting did take place and was central to the matter, as well as that Twitter statements were published 'without evidence'.

"There is no criticism or doubt expressed regarding my version of events. Others will have to explain the report noting the 'omissions', 'shortcomings', 'incomplete information', 'inaccurate briefings' and claims 'implied without evidence' in their actions and story.

"We all serve at the Prime Minister's choosing and there is no shame in a political career ending. But to be told your faith and identity is the reason for it cannot be acceptable in any way.

"The impact of being told this was devastating and my motivation in pursuing the complaint was to ensure it wasn't buried, but that it ended with me so that no other colleague would have to endure anything similar."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed that no action will be taken against Mr Spencer "in the absence of clear evidence".

Mark Spencer was cleared of breaching the ministerial code. Bloomberg

In the report, Mr Magnus said: "Despite a review of considerable evidence, it has not been possible to draw a clear picture of what was discussed between Mr Spencer and Ms Ghani during two meetings which both agree took place on 4th and 23rd March 2020.

“These discussions are central to the allegations made.

"Ms Ghani and Mr Spencer have differing accounts of these meetings, with different recollections of what was said. Each has provided evidence (including some contemporaneous notes) to support their respective accounts, but given the differing evidence presented to me, I am not able to conclude with sufficient confidence what was or was not said at these two meetings."

Both Conservative MPs at the centre of the row now serve in roles in Mr Sunak's government.

Mr Sunak wrote to Mr Magnus noting that the events surrounding the sacking had been an "unsatisfactory experience for both ministers involved".

"But in the absence of clear evidence, it would not be right to take further action," he wrote.

"I have spoken to both ministers and encouraged them to heed your advice to pull together in the finest tradition of public service."