Take the plunge: Ten reasons why swimming should be your new hobby in 2023

Are you looking to improve your health and fitness routine in 2023?

Olympic gold medallist and Swimathon President, Duncan Goodhew MBE, has got you covered.

As an ambassador for swimming, Goodhew has made it his mission to promote the mental and physical rewards that come with practising his favourite sport.

READ MORE Yoga mats — how to pick the right one and look after it

He shared his top ten reasons why swimming should be your new hobby in 2023.

1- Swimming is for everyone

Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or a complete beginner, swimming is a sport that can be enjoyed by all. With a range of activities available, from intense training to simply splashing around in the water, there’s something for everyone when it comes to swimming.

2- It’s free! (or inexpensive)

Unlike other sports that require expensive equipment or gym memberships, swimming is a relatively inexpensive form of exercise. And if you’re lucky enough to live near a safe swimming spot like a sea, lake, or river, you can indulge in a free dip whenever you like.

3- Swimming helps your mind switch off from the outside world

In the water, you can feel weightless and supported, allowing you to relax and turn off your land/gravity-based response system. Being submerged in water can be an opportunity to either mull over your worries or simply focus on your body moving, providing a mental health benefit.

4- Swimming improves your physical fitness

Swimming is a full-body workout that builds muscular strength, improves mobility, endurance, flexibility, and even has cardiovascular benefits.

Olympic gold medallist and Swimathon President Duncan Goodhew shares 10 reasons why swimming is good for you. PA

5- Swimming is a low-impact sport

Unlike high-impact sports like running, swimming is a low-impact activity that is accessible to people of all ages and fitness levels. It can also aid in rehabilitation after an injury or operation.

6- Swimming could save your life

Swimming is not just a fun hobby, but it is also a vital life skill. Knowing how to swim and how to stay afloat could be life-saving in a dangerous situation.

7- Endorphins, endorphins, endorphins

Swimming releases endorphins, hormones that make us feel good and reduce stress. This can lead to feelings of happiness and positivity, making it a great stress-busting activity.

8- It’s a social thing

With the rise of outdoor swimming groups, swimming is becoming a more social activity. Joining a swimming group or frequenting a pool or lido could help you meet new like-minded people and make friends.

9- It’s a stress buster

Swimming provides ‘me time’ in the water and can improve overall physical and mental resilience. According to research from Swim England, adults who swim are over 4% happier than non-swimmers and this more than doubles for outdoor swimmers.

10- Swimming helps us sleep

Swimming is a great way to burn energy and increase tiredness, leading to improved sleeping patterns and better-quality sleep.

Not only is swimming an accessible and affordable sport, but it also provides mental and physical health benefits, social opportunities, and a vital life skill. So take the plunge and make swimming a part of your 2023 routine.