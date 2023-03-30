Two men shot dead in 'targeted' attacks in Cambridgeshire

Police made three arrests after two men were shot dead in “targeted” attacks at two different locations in Cambridgeshire on Wednesday.

The body of a man, 32, was discovered in Bluntisham following reports of gunshots at just after 9pm.

A second body, of a man aged 57, was found at 9.37pm in nearby Sutton after police were again alerted to reports of gunshots.

The roads in Bluntisham and Sutton are around six miles apart.

Police said they were not in a position to name either victim as formal identification has not been carried out.

Detective Inspector Mark Butler from the major crime unit said police had launched "two linked murder investigations".

"We have launched two linked murder investigations following the shootings of two men at separate properties in the county.

"These events will be shocking to local people and there will be understandable concerns within local communities, however, we are treating the attacks as targeted and there is no wider risk to the general public."

Officers arrested three people on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

A man, 27, and a woman, 33, were arrested in Cambridge on early Thursday and a man, 66, was detained in the Worcester area.

The homes where the men were shot have been cordoned off and police have stepped up their presence in the area.