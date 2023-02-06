Epsom College head Emma Pattison found dead alongside daughter and husband

The head teacher of a top UK boarding school and her family have been found dead on school grounds.

The bodies of Emma Pattison, 45, daughter Lettie, 7, and her husband George, 39, were found at 1.10am on Sunday by the South-East Coast Ambulance Service after police were called to Epsom College.

A coroner's investigation has been opened but police said they were confident no one else was involved.

Officials at the independent school in Surrey, south-east England, which offers both day and boarding education for pupils age 11-18, have appealed for privacy as the investigation continues.

Mrs Pattison became Epsom's first female head in September after spending six years as head teacher of Croydon High, an all-girls' school in south London.

Her husband was a chartered accountant and director of a management consultancy firm called Tanglewood 2016, according to Companies House.

Families of boarding pupils at the college, the current Independent School of the Year, pay more than £42,000 a year.

Alumni include Conservative MP Sir Michael Fallon, broadcaster Jeremy Vine and comedian Tim Vine.

DCI Kimball Edey said: “I want to give my assurance that we will conduct a thorough investigation into what took place and hope to be able to bring some peace in these traumatic circumstances.

“I would ask that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

Emma Pattison. Photo: Twitter

Insp Jon Vale, Epsom and Ewell borough commander, said police believed there was no one else involved.

“In the coming days our local officers will remain in the area to offer reassurance to students, parents, teachers and the local community,” he said.

“I would like to thank the school and the community for their understanding and patience while the investigation continues.”

The school has asked for “time and space” to process “these shocking events”.

Dr Alastair Wells, chairman of the school's board of governors, said: “On behalf of everyone at Epsom College, I want to convey our utter shock and disbelief at this tragic news.

“Our immediate thoughts and condolences are with Emma's family, friends and loved ones, and to the many pupils and colleagues whose lives she enriched throughout her distinguished career.

“Emma was a wonderful teacher but most of all she was a delightful person. In time, we will commemorate Emma and her family, in the appropriate way, and in line with the wishes of her family.

Epsom College, a co-educational public school in Surrey where the bodies were found. Alamy

“But for now, we ask that we are all given the time, space and respect we need to come to terms with this tragic loss.”

The school is working with the police in the investigation.

In a statement, it said it would now “focus on the welfare and well-being of our pupils and staff, and work to ensure that they receive all the comfort, warmth and support required from the Epsom College community”.

The school was described as a "beacon of excellence" in last year's Independent School Of The Year Awards, when it also received a Student Well-being accolade.

It is attended by more than 850 boys and girls and was founded in 1853 to support poor members of the medical profession.

The following decade the school was opened up to non-medical families.

The campus is close to Epsom Downs Racecourse, which is home to the annual Epsom Derby.