Godolphin and trainer Charlie Appleby eye more success at 'historic' Epsom Derby

Godolphin has a trio entered in the Epsom Derby as they bid for a third success in five years in Saturday’s race that marks Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee and staged in memory of the legendary jockey Lester Piggott who passed away last week.

Nations Pride is the choice of the Dubai racing operation’s first jockey, William Buick, while James Doyle and Adam Kirby are booked on Lingfield Derby runner-up Walk Of Stars and the Epsom Trial winner Nahanni.

“This is an historic year for racing and the country as we celebrate Her Majesty’s 70-year reign,” Appleby told godolphin.com.

“The Derby is always special, but more so this year, and we feel we have three colts capable of acquitting themselves well on such a big occasion.”

Young horses can improve significantly at this time of the year, and Appleby said he was encouraged by what he has seen at Moulton Paddocks leading up to this year’s race.

Appleby said Nations Pride has physically strengthened since he won the Newmarket Stakes in April.

“We had contemplated supplementing him for the Dante at York but decided in the end that he would benefit more for being given a little more time,” the trainer added.

“I see this as a definite ‘plus’ as we approach the Derby. He goes there with experience [four wins in five starts] and he has done well in recent weeks. I’m pleased with him.”

Walk Of Stars raced erratically in the final stages, veering sharply right, when second in the Lingfield Derby Trial last month, but Appleby believes the Dubawi colt has taken great benefit from that race experience.

“Mentally, he has grown up a lot in the last three weeks. Surprisingly, he seems more mature. He has benefited from Lingfield and his away day at Epsom for the gallops morning,” he said.

“He has taken great strides mentally in a short period of time. He will stay. And I don’t have concerns with him if the thunderstorms arrive and the ground becomes testing.

Completing the Derby lineup for the Royal Blues is Nahanni and Appleby said he has been encouraged by the Frankel colt’s progress.

“He bought his ticket to the Derby when winning the Blue Riband Derby Trial at Epsom in April, and he has continued to improve since,” he said.

“He’s another, who has done well physically. He ticks a lot of boxes. He has won over the trip and has won around Epsom. He has stamina in abundance, being related to Mastery, a St Leger winner.”

Challenging the Godolphin trio is Michael Stout’s Desert Crown, undefeated in two starts and ridden by Richard Kingscote in the silks of Dubai businessman Saeed Suhail.

Aidan O’Brien, chasing a ninth Epsom Derby prize, sends out Stone Age (Ryan Moore) and Changingoftheguard (Wayne Lordon) while his son Donnacha has the services of Frankie Dettori on board Piz Badile.