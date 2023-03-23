King Charles’s visit to France could be disrupted by anti-government protests

French protests over President Emmanuel Macron’s retirement age reforms could disrupt King Charles III’s first state visit of his reign.

Due to increasing public backlash over the French leader’s plans, a lavish banquet at the Palace of Versailles hosted by Mr Macron could be moved or even cancelled, reports say.

French workers responsible for ceremonial trappings such as red carpets will not work on Sunday when the king and Queen Consort Camilla arrive, unions have said.

“We ask our administration to inform the services concerned that we will not provide furnishings, red carpets or flags,” a union statement read.

It is understood the trip’s logistics have been under review for some days but any security considerations could reduce interactions with the public and lessen the impact of a visit aimed at strengthening ties between the UK and its continental neighbour.

The trip, which will be followed by a state visit to Germany, has been planned by the UK and host nations for months, and its timing is fortuitous as it comes a few weeks after the UK’s relations with Brussels began to ease following the unveiling of the Windsor Framework, the new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.

The king and his wife will travel to Paris this weekend then Berlin from March 29-31 during a trip which a source said previously was planned in an “extraordinarily positive” atmosphere by all.

Mr Macron has become the target of public anger for pushing through a bill raising the retirement age to 64 without a vote in the National Assembly, the lower house of the French Parliament.

Pension reform strikes continue in France - in pictures

With piles of uncollected rubbish lining the French capital’s boulevards due to bin collector strikes, observers say the optics could not be worse — for both King Charles and his host, the French President.

The Elysee Palace, the French President’s official residence, has said non-striking workers would set up the necessary accoutrements for the trip.

Some opponents accuse the President of being out of touch, and King Charles has come in for similar criticism, as protests that continued this week threaten to overshadow the royal tour.

Sandrine Rousseau, from France’s Green Party, told French channel BFM TV: “Unbelievable. We are going to have Emmanuel Macron, the Republican monarch, welcoming King Charles III in Versailles, while the people are in the street are demonstrating.”

“Of course” the king should cancel his visit, she added.

Highlights of the six-day, historic tour include King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla joining their French hosts, Mr Macron and his wife, Brigitte, for a ceremony of remembrance and wreath-laying at the Arc de Triomphe.

Afterwards, the foursome will be part of a procession down the Champs Elysees towards the Elysee Palace, where they will sit down for talks.

The queen consort and Ms Macron will officially open the new Manet and Degas exhibition at the Musee d’Orsay while King Charles gives an address from the senate chamber.

The king and queen consort will also visit Bordeaux, centre of the wine-growing region and home to many British residents, where they will visit an organic vineyard. While there, King Charles will meet emergency workers who tackled wildfires on the outskirts of the city last summer.