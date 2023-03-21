Don’t Pannick: Former remainer champion who is arguing Johnson's defence

On Wednesday, Boris Johnson will face questioning from the Privileges Committee regarding accusations of lying to Parliament during the Partygate scandal. If found guilty of misleading Parliament, he risks being suspended from the Commons.

Johnson is being represented by renowned barrister Lord Pannick, who is highly sought after in legal circles. In a recent case, Pannick represented Manchester City Football Club, earning him a following among their fans.

It has been suggested Lord Pannick's perceived opposition to the investigation played a part in his decision to represent Mr Johnson.

Using his place in the legislature, Lord Pannick successfully tabled an amendment to a previous committee conduct report, arguing that it should be sent back as it had not adhered to the principles of natural justice and fairness.

As a result, the House of Lords voted against Lester's suspension, with 101 votes in favour and 78 against, thus halting the proceedings.

Who is Lord Pannick?

David Pannick is a highly respected British barrister who has represented many high-profile clients, including Queen Elizabeth II, BBC director general Mark Thompson, and Shamima Begum.

He built a formidable reputation over the course of his illustrious career.

He is also known for his involvement in the landmark case of R (Miller) v Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, which concerned the UK's withdrawal from the EU.

Born in London in 1956, Lord Pannick developed a keen interest in debating from a young age.

He won a scholarship to the private Bancroft School before studying law at Hertford College, Oxford University. He then qualified as a barrister at Gray’s Inn in 1979.

Lord Pannick's involvement in high-profile cases has earned him a reputation as a skilled and talented barrister. Getty

In his early career, Lord Pannick lost the case of a man who was facing the death penalty in Singapore. Although he felt marked by this, he continued to hone his skills.

He has been described as a “terrific lawyer” and “the ultimate lawyer's lawyer” by his peers.

His involvement in high-profile cases has earned him a reputation for being a skilled and talented barrister. He is known for his ability to “dazzle the court into submission”.

Lord Pannick gained significant recognition for his successful representation of Gina Miller in the case against Mr Johnson's government.

This and other newsworthy cases established him as one of the most talented barristers of his generation.

He is also known for his high legal fees, reportedly charging about £5,000 (just over $6,000) an hour for his services.