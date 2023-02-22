Shamima Begum loses appeal against removal of UK citizenship

A woman who was stripped of her British citizenship after joining ISIS in Syria has lost her legal battle to reverse the decision.

Shamima Begum, now 23, was 15 in 2015 when she left her home in east London with two school friends to travel to Syria. There, she married an ISIS fighter and had three children, none of whom survived.

Sajid Javid, home secretary at the time, revoked her British citizenship on national security grounds after she was found in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019, a move that left her stateless.

READ MORE Shamima Begum says she knew she was joining ISIS

The UK Supreme Court last year refused her permission to enter the UK to fight her citizenship case against the Home Office, so she took her case to the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (Siac).

Judge Robert Jay on Wednesday released his judgment.

Ms Begum is one of hundreds of Europeans whose fate since the 2019 collapse of the Islamist extremists' self-styled caliphate has proved a thorny issue for governments.

In November, her lawyer Samantha Knights told the five-day Siac hearing that "at its heart this case concerns a British child aged 15 who was ... influenced ... with her friends ... by a determined and effective ISIS propaganda machine".

There was "overwhelming" evidence she had been "recruited, transported, transferred, harboured and received in Syria for the purposes of 'sexual exploitation' and 'marriage' to an adult male", she added in written submissions.

The process by which the government arrived at the decision to remove Ms Begum's citizenship was "extraordinary" and "over hasty", she added.

James Eadie, for the government, said Ms Begum "travelled, aligned and stayed in Syria for four years" and that she left ISIS-controlled territory for safety reasons "and not because of a genuine disengagement from the group".

Mr Javid "properly considered" all the factors before making his decision — the case was about "national security", not trafficking, he added.

An estimated 900 people are thought to have travelled from Britain to Syria and Iraq to join ISIS. Of those, about 150 are believed to have been stripped of citizenship.