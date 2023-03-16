UK to ban TikTok on government phones

TikTok will be banned on the phones of UK government ministers under plans drawn up by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, according to reports.

Mr Sunak is understood to have directed Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden to announce the change in rules to MPs in the House of Commons on Thursday.

Security concerns have been raised in recent months about the use of the Chinese-owned video-sharing app, prompting Tom Tugendhat, the security minister, to ask chiefs at the National Cyber Security Centre for a review.

Some MPs have been pressuring the Prime Minister to follow the US and the EU in banning TikTok from government devices. Earlier this week, he said the UK would “look at what our allies are doing”.

An evaluation of TikTok was necessary to keep Britain’s “diplomatic processes free and safe,” Mr Tugendhat said on Tuesday.

“We must check to see if there is spyware on our phones,” he said. “It’s crucial to understand the issues these applications present, the information they seek, and the extent to which they influence our lives.”

Britain's security Minister Tom Tugendhat asked the National Cyber Security Centre to review TikTok after concerns were raised. PA

Reports that a ban is imminent emerged days after Britain called China an “epoch-defining challenge” in the Integrated Review Refresh.

Prohibiting ministers from using TikTok is likely to anger Beijing amid increasing tensions with the West.

China has accused the US of spreading disinformation and suppressing TikTok after reports President Joe Biden’s administration is calling for the app’s Chinese owners to sell their stakes.

TikTok said bans have been based on “misplaced fears and seemingly driven by wider geopolitics”, and said it would be “disappointed by such a move” in the UK.

Michelle Donelan, the UK’s Science and Technology Secretary, on Wednesday said the public can continue to use the app.

“In terms of the general public, it is absolutely a personal choice. But because we have the strongest data protection laws in the world, we are confident that the public can continue to use it”, she told the Commons.

TikTok has long said it does not share data with China but Chinese intelligence legislation requires firms to help the Communist Party when requested.

Critics fear the policy could expose western data to Beijing.

The UK Parliament’s TikTok account was shut down last year after MPs raised concerns about its Chinese links.

Iain Duncan Smith, a former Conservative party leader, said at the time: "We need to start talking to people about not using TikTok."

He is among British legislators to have been sanctioned by Beijing for speaking out against alleged human rights abuses.