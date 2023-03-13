Sunak defends anti-strike legislation to minimise disruption to public services

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has defended his administration's anti-strike legislation, stating that he does not believe it is right for there to be so much disruption caused by the action.

Speaking to Sky News from San Diego, the Prime Minister highlighted his commitment to minimum safety levels in critical public services such as rail, education and health care.

Mr Sunak emphasised that he has introduced new laws to ensure that peoples' lives are not disrupted and that the government is working to ease the burden of rising energy bills.

He noted that he had taken action to halve inflation and demonstrate to people that he is on their side.

The Prime Minister's comments come amid continuing debates over the government's anti-strike legislation, which has faced criticism from trade unions and opposition parties.

“It’s precisely because I do think people should not be able to have that disruption in their lives that I’m putting that new law through parliament,” he said.

Junior doctors rally outside Downing Street in London during a three-day strike over pay and conditions. EPA

The legislation includes measures such as requiring a minimum level of service during strikes in critical public services and increasing the notice period for strikes.

Mr Sunak's defence of the legislation indicates that the government is committed to taking a strong stance on strikes, despite opposition from some quarters.

The Prime Minister's comments also highlight the government's efforts to address the concerns of working families.