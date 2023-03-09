Sunak and Macron to agree on plans on migration, energy and security

Rishi Sunak will travel to Paris on Friday to attend a summit with President Emmanuel Macron to agree on new approaches to challenges including migration, energy security, and the threat from Russia and other countries.

The Prime Minister's meeting with the French President will be the first UK-France summit in five years following years of strained relations between the two countries.

The UK government wants a bilateral returns agreement with Paris, which would allow London to immediately return those arriving unlawfully on British shores to France.

But a breakthrough is far from guaranteed as any deal on returning refugees will need to be signed off by France's fellow EU member states, many of which have their own migration concerns.

Tensions in the bloc have come to the fore in recent months with some countries accusing Italy, Greece and Spain of failing to take back migrants under EU rules.

Instead, Mr Macron is likely to focus on asking Downing Street to agree to a multi-year settlement which would put “boots on the ground” on the beaches of northern France to thwart people smugglers.

The talks between the leaders come days after Mr Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman — who will also meet her counterpart in the French capital on Friday — unveiled their Illegal Migration Bill.

It is thought Mr Macron will want to hear from the Prime Minister how the bill can make Britain a less attractive destination for migrants.

Mr Sunak will also be joined in France by his Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

“Our deep history, our proximity and our shared global outlook mean that a firm partnership between the UK and France is not just valuable, it is essential," Mr Sunak said.

“From tackling the scourge of illegal migration to driving investment in one another’s economies, the work we do together improves the lives of each and every person in our countries.

"Beyond that, the UK and France also have a privileged role as defenders of European and global security.

“As we face new and unprecedented threats, it is vital that we fortify the structures of our alliance so we are ready to take on the challenges of the future.

"That is what we will do at the UK-France Summit today.”

The legislation announced on Tuesday would see migrants who arrive through unauthorised means deported and hit with a lifetime ban from returning.

Tensions festered between London and Paris during Boris Johnson’s premiership, with Brexit causing friction and sparking disputes over fishing grounds and trade.

And during Liz Truss’s brief time as prime minister, she said the “jury is out” on whether Mr Macron was Britain’s friend.

Downing Street has stressed that the gathering at the Elysee Palace “isn’t a summit on a single issue”, with energy security, the conflict in Ukraine and the “challenge posed by China” likely to be discussed.

But the Prime Minister’s official spokesman confirmed that Mr Sunak will be keen to raise his ambition of working more closely with France on the issue of Channel crossings.

The spokesman told reporters: “Certainly we are going in there with an ambition to go further on stopping the boats making these dangerous crossings.”

He pointed to the multimillion-pound agreement already in place with France — designed to help prevent crossings and target human trafficking gangs — as a pact to be built upon.

A revised deal announced in November was worth about £63 million ($74.5 million) in 2022/23, representing a rise of about £8 million from a similar pledge signed in 2021.

Under the commitment, the number of French officers patrolling beaches on the country’s northern coastline rose from 200 to 300, while British officers for the first time were also permitted to be stationed in French control rooms and on the approaches to beaches, to observe operations.

Nearly 3,000 people have arrived via small boats in the UK already this year but it is understood that France has successfully prevented a similar number from embarking on the journey.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman, in a briefing ahead of the talks, said: “I think these are important discussions that should deepen our work with our French counterparts on stopping the boats.

“It will build on the expansion we already saw the Prime Minister announce in his first few weeks [of office].

“We want a EU-UK returns agreement and will push that forward.

“But it is equally important that there is work on the ground right now to stop the crossings we are seeing even in these winter months.

“Increased co-operation, backed by increased funding, is helping to up the interception rates but clearly there is more to do.”

Elysee Palace sources have reportedly briefed that a deal could be signed off on “strengthening” co-operation between the UK and France and managing the border through “multi-year financing”.

As part of their other discussions, the Prime Minister and the French President are expected to give the go-ahead to enhanced UK-France military co-ordination, including agreeing to scope the co-development of “next-generation deep precision strike weaponry”, No 10 said.

Officials said the allies hope the project produces the kind of long-range capability that Nato needs to “protect against the growing threat from Russia”.

The pair will also take steps to bolster Ukraine in its fight back against Russian president Vladimir Putin’s troops, with agreements on supplying weapons to Kyiv and working jointly to train Ukrainian marines.

The summit — a once-regular event in the political calendar that has been revived by Mr Sunak — is being viewed as a thawing in cross-Channel relations.

Mr Macron has been seen to be on more cordial terms with Mr Sunak than his predecessors, with Paris sources reportedly briefing that the summit should be seen as the “beginning of a beautiful renewed friendship”.

The French government sees it as an opportunity to reset the cross-Channel relationship.

“Our priority is to reconnect and get back into the habit of working together”, an Elysee Palace source said.

Mr Sunak’s spokesman said: “This year’s UK-France summit will be an opportunity to build on the strong foundations of our historic partnership, transforming the extensive work we do together as neighbours and allies to ensure we are taking on the challenges of the future together.”