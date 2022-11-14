UK and France to sign deal tackling Channel migrant crisis

The UK and France are set to seal a historic deal on Monday to tackle the English Channel migrant crisis as pressure grows on the British immigration system.
After more than 40,000 Channel crossings so far this year, the two countries are expected to sign an agreement preventing people from making the perilous journey to the UK.
Reports say the deal will involve an increase in annual payments from Britain to France of several million pounds to a figure between £60 million ($70.7m) and £70m.
This will help to boost beach patrols, and pay for technology to detect boats before they are launched, The Times reported.
British officials are expected to be stationed in French control rooms for the first time.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak voiced “renewed confidence and optimism” on the issue at the Cop27 summit in Egypt, as he pledged to “grip this challenge of illegal migration” by working with European nations.
Mr Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron embraced at the UN climate change conference last week in their first direct encounter since he entered No 10.
The Financial Times quoted French officials as saying the number of officers on patrol would increase from 200 to 300 by the middle of 2023, up from 90 in 2018, with the cost falling to Britain.
More than 40,000 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK so far this year, according to government data, with 972 people detected on Saturday in 22 boats. In 2021, there were 28,561 recorded.
The arrivals on Saturday were the first since October 31 when 46 people were detected in one boat.
Immigration Secretary Robert Jenrick has detailed action the UK plans to take at home to tackle the small boats crisis.
The idea of “Hotel Britain” must be ended to deter “asylum shopping”, Mr Jenrick wrote in an article for the Sunday Telegraph.
Migrants are to be housed in “simple, functional” spaces as opposed to “luxury” rooms, he said, claiming the country’s “generosity” towards refugees was being “abused” by people “skipping the queue”.
The Home Office minister also said Britain’s modern slavery laws must not lead to exploitation by illegitimate claimants.
Mr Jenrick also said the government intended to “bust the backlog of asylum claims” by “cutting red tape” and introducing a pilot in Leeds that “doubled” the productivity of officials.