Strong results for Rightmove despite lacklustre UK housing market

Rightmove has posted a 7 per cent rise in its operating profit for the year ended December 31, at £241.3 million.

The company, which is the UK's largest online property website, said it was increasing the dividend on its shares by 8 per cent to 5.2p.

Crucially, Rightmove's Average Revenue Per Advertiser, which is a key financial measure for websites, rose 11 per cent to £1,314 per month, up from £1,189 pounds a year earlier.

Nonetheless, some analysts were a little concerned about Rightmove's ability to keep the strong momentum going forward.

"While a cooling market doesn’t affect Rightmove directly, it does impact the estate agents it relies on for fees," said Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"At the moment things continue to look healthy in that regard, with price increases something of a guarantee. As the market changes and estate agent numbers continue to decline, Rightmove could find itself needing to generate income in more creative ways in the future."

Read More UK house prices dip and mortgage approvals slow

The UK housing market has seen a drop in activity in recent months, as rising interest rates took their toll on demand and many prospective buyers postponed moving plans over fears of a looming recession.

"People started to hold on and review their positions," Rightmove's chief executive, Peter Brooks-Johnson told the BBC.

"We saw that deals were being agreed much more slowly."

"But it looks like people are getting more confident again, with deals now being agreed at about 11 per cent below normal 2019 levels."

Rightmove, the UK's largest online property website, raised its final dividend payment and posted a higher annual operating profit. PA

Interest rate rises

Nonetheless, Bank of England governor, Andrew Bailey warned earlier this week that UK interest rates are likely to go up again, in order to bring inflation under control.

Mr Bailey said that if the Bank of England did “too little with interest rates now, we will only have to do more later on”.

"It probably would help if we got confidence that interest rates had stopped going up," Mr Brooks-Johnson said.

"Frankly, I think a little bit of a fall in interest rates will help us get back to those more normal 2019 levels."

Mr Brooks-Johnson is set to retire and will be succeeded as chief executive by Johan Svanström, a Swedish national who has worked at several large corporations including Hotels.com, Expedia and McDonald's.