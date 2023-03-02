UK and Saudi Arabia sign 'declaration of intent' on air combat co-operation

Saudi Arabian and British defence ministers agreed on Wednesday to study future co-operation on combat air capabilities and potential industrial projects, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace met Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman in Riyadh and signed a "declaration of intent regarding the participation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Future Air Capabilities Program (FCAS)," Spa said.

The scope of the accord was not immediately clear.

FCAS is an acronym widely used for next-generation fighter projects known as Future Combat Air Systems, including the British-led Tempest programme which was recently expanded to include Japan under a new framework called Global Air Combat Programme.

The brief official report from Saudi Arabia did not indicate whether Riyadh was planning to join the British-led fighter programme directly, but defence analysts cautioned that such alliances typically take months or years to negotiate.

The report said areas covered by the declaration included "defining a comprehensive and joint vision for the future partnership for air combat operations" and discussing partnerships that "meet the needs of the required capabilities".

It said identifying industrial participation projects and joint research and development were also included.

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman tweeted the "declaration of KSA’s intent to participate in the Future Combat Air System programme, which will strengthen KSA’s defensive capabilities".

Britain's Ministry of Defence confirmed on Twitter that the British and Saudi ministers met in Riyadh "to discuss our ongoing co-operation to ensure peace and stability in the region", but did not provide further details.

Plans to develop a FCAS were first announced in 2017 by French President Emmanuel Macron and then German chancellor Angela Merkel.

Since then, a British-led FCAS being developed with Japan and Italy has also been announced.

The British project is billed as a “game-changing” fighter jet that will harness artificial intelligence for future combat.

The aircraft, named Tempest by the Royal Air Force, will be the most sophisticated jet in operation when it takes to the skies in 2035.

It will not have any dials in the cockpit and an in-built AI brain will allow it to remain in combat if the pilot loses consciousness.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the fighter would be at the “cutting-edge of advancements in defence technology".

It was designed to replace the Eurofighter and the Dassault Rafale with a combination of manned and unmanned aircraft from 2040.

France, Germany and Spain last year reached a deal to start the next phase of creating a fighter jet in Europe's largest defence project, which has an estimated cost of more than €100 billion ($103.4 billion).

The FCAS is intended to be in service by 2040 but has been plagued by months of disagreement between Airbus and Dassault Aviation.