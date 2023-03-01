Work by British-Lebanese textile artist Nour Hage to feature in exhibit at Leighton House

Work by the British-Lebanese textile artist Nour Hage will go on display at Leighton House in London later this month and will showcase the tradition of elaborate embroidery from the Middle East.

The show, called Kheit, will run from April 28 to July 16 at the Arab Hall in Leighton House, the recently reopened home of Victorian artist Frederic Leighton.

Organisers say the new exhibition was inspired by Leighton House’s newly acquired antique textile collection that features Syrian clothing, Ottoman hangings and runners, and Iranian carpets, all of which bring the house’s interiors closer to how they were in Leighton’s time.

The artist lavishly decorated parts of his property in a Middle East style with artefacts collected from his travels in the region.

Hage says her work has drawn inspiration from the tradition in the Levant, specifically in Palestine, where women from one family or community stitch and embroider a wedding trousseau that a bride keeps her entire life.

Inspired by this tradition, Hage has created a piece based on visual symbolism from Syrian and Turkish tiles as well as mosaics found within the Arab Hall.

Artist Nour Hage says her work has drawn inspiration from the tradition in the Levant. Photo: Hydar Dewachi

A collaborative embroidery project co-produced with a group of local Kensington and Chelsea residents will also be displayed.

Kheit is being funded by the Barakat Trust’s Hands on Islamic Art grant, which enables organisations to work with heritage collections of art and material pertaining to the Islamic world with the aim of making them more accessible to the public.

The artwork will be complemented by digital resources, including a short film and an extensive events programme exploring the threads connecting Britain and the Arab world from the 19th century to the present day.

Earlier this year, King Charles III toured Leighton's home, the centrepiece of which is the Arab Hall, which was designed to display the Victorian artist’s priceless collection of more than a thousand medieval Islamic tiles, mostly brought back from Damascus.