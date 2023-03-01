New visa programme launched for British and Indian young professionals

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is in India promoting a visa that will allow thousands of young British and Indian professionals to live and work in each other's countries as part of a new programme.

The Young Professionals Scheme will extend two-year visas to young people looking to experience living and working abroad.

From Tuesday, young professionals from India and the UK can start applications for the new visa, which was first announced in May 2022 and was officially unveiled by UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman earlier this week.

“India is a hugely important partner to the UK and the deeper ties we are forging now will help to grow the UK economy and boost our industries for the future,” Mr Cleverly said.

“This landmark migration scheme will enable the brightest and best in both our countries to benefit from new opportunities.

“India is also an emerging global leader on technology and there are immense opportunities for better collaboration between us in this sector.”

India has the world’s third highest number of tech unicorns and start-ups, with 108 start-ups valued at more than $1 billion.

On Wednesday, Mr Cleverly will meet India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar before a meeting of foreign ministers in Delhi on Thursday.

Mr Cleverly will also announce the UK's appointment of a tech envoy to the Indo-Pacific region.

The tech envoy role will aim to boost the UK’s status in science and tech.

The envoy will work with regional partners on areas of shared interest, including setting global technology standards and helping to solve challenges through innovative technology.

Mr Jaishankar and Mr Cleverly are also expected to discuss progress on the UK-India 2030 Road Map, a project to strengthen the two countries’ ties in defence and security as well as trade and investment.