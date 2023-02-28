Rishi Sunak in Northern Ireland to clinch support for Brexit deal

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sought to seal a major political win on Tuesday as he travelled to Northern Ireland seeking backing for his new Brexit deal.

Mr Sunak said the deal “removes any sense of an Irish Sea border” as Northern Ireland's unionists pondered whether to back the agreement.

The deal has been broadly welcomed by MPs, diplomats and pro-Brexit newspapers and hailed as a chance to turn the page after years of acrimony between London and Brussels.

US President Joe Biden said the deal was an “essential step” to preserving the gains of the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement.

But its fate will hinge on whether Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist party deems it acceptable, paving the way for a return of power-sharing under the Good Friday pact.

Also being closely watched is former prime minister Boris Johnson, who has yet to comment publicly on Mr Sunak's Windsor Framework.

The new Brexit deal is meant to simplify trade between Northern Ireland and the British mainland. AP

The leader of the DUP, Jeffrey Donaldson, said Mr Sunak's deal went “some way” to addressing his party's concerns.

But he said the DUP would “take time to study the legal text, to get legal advice on it, and then we’ll come to a conclusion on the agreement as a whole”.

The deal between Mr Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen simplifies trade rules that Britain had complained were too strict.

The Northern Ireland Assembly will be granted a veto over new EU laws in what Brussels says would be “the most exceptional circumstances”.

In return, the UK has conceded that the European Court of Justice will continue to have the final say over EU law applying to Northern Ireland.

Mr Sunak said on Tuesday there would be a “small and limited role for EU law” in the province.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, hold a joint news conference on a post-Brexit deal, in Windsor. Bloomberg

Britain has also undertaken to drop a bill that would unilaterally scrap parts of the 2019 Brexit agreement.

Prominent Tory MPs backing the deal include former prime minister Theresa May and one-time Brexit hardliner Steve Baker, who said it could “bring this awful rollercoaster row to an end”.

With all eyes on Mr Johnson, Mr Sunak urged calm by saying the deal was not “about me or any one political party … this is about what's best for the people and communities and businesses of Northern Ireland”.

Mr Sunak, who won personal plaudits from EU officials for his constructive tone, also earned a salute from French President Emmanuel Macron who hailed an “important decision”.

The praise from Mr Biden, who often mentions his Irish ancestry, comes weeks before a rumoured visit to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

He said the US “stands ready to support the region’s vast economic potential”.