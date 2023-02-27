Sunak's Northern Ireland deal set to reignite Tory feuding on Brexit

The UK and EU will embark on a familiar dance on Monday as they close in on a hard-fought Brexit deal that will have to survive the high temperatures of British politics.

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is poised to announce a deal with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen during her visit to the UK.

The aim is to simplify trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, but the issue has much deeper implications for peace and identity on the island of Ireland.

Mr Sunak will have to convince right-wing MPs, including his predecessor Boris Johnson, that any concessions to the EU, such as granting a role to European judges, do not cross their red lines.

Ms von der Leyen could meanwhile agree to cut back EU checks at Irish Sea ports, addressing British complaints that the rules are too strict.

After two Brexit deals in 2019 and 2020 that failed to put an end to UK-EU wrangling, it remains to be seen whether this time will be different.

Why are we still talking about Brexit?

The Northern Ireland Protocol signed in 2019 broke a long stalemate over the terms of Brexit, but it imposed trade checks that soon angered British MPs.

Goods are checked in the north so they can then travel freely to EU member the Republic of Ireland, avoiding a “hard” Irish border that could inflame sectarian violence.

But many Conservative and Democratic Unionist Party MPs say the checks are excessive and loosen the ties between Northern Ireland and the British mainland.

The issue led to the collapse of the devolved government in Belfast and has been described by EU diplomats as the “Achilles heel” of post-Brexit ties with Britain.

UK and EU negotiators have been inching towards a revised protocol deal for months, as they try to settle the dispute before April’s 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace deal.

Northern Irish unionists have objected to the terms of the protocol. Reuters

What could the deal contain?

Leaks suggest the EU will agree to what Britain calls a “green and red lane” system, in which goods merely heading for Northern Ireland are not checked.

There would still be checks on “red lane” goods that are destined for the EU’s single market.

In return, Mr Sunak could concede that the European Court of Justice has the final say on EU rules applied in Northern Ireland.

The UK may be offered assurances that the ECJ would only weigh in as a last resort.

There could also be a mechanism for Northern Irish politicians to express a view on new EU rules, addressing what MPs have called a “democratic deficit”.

Whether a deal would see Britain drop its threat to unilaterally scrap parts of the protocol remains unclear.

A bill to override the protocol was passed by MPs last year but has yet to become law.

Goods are checked at ferry ports in Northern Ireland to prevent a hard Irish land border. AP

Can Mr Sunak get a deal past MPs?

On the face of it, yes. Mr Sunak has a majority in the House of Commons, and the opposition Labour Party has said it is willing to back a deal.

However, this is not a mere question of numbers.

Mr Sunak may not mathematically need the support of Northern Irish MPs, but many Tories have made clear that if the DUP is not on board, then neither are they.

Leading Eurosceptic MP Mark Francois said it was a “practical reality” that if the DUP does not agree with the deal then “it is simply not going to fly”.

Any role for the ECJ is likely to be particularly contentious, with Tory hardliners complaining that part of the UK would still be under jurisdiction from Brussels.

Another prominent player is Mr Johnson, who has said the threat of unilateral action should remain, and is widely thought to be manoeuvring for a possible comeback.

Mr Sunak could still win a vote with Labour’s support, but it would make him look weak and expose Tory divisions over Brexit.

The US is another interested party. Senior figures in Congress have warned of damage to the “special relationship” with Britain if it does not strike a deal with the EU.

There are rumours that President Joe Biden — who often talks of his Irish heritage — could visit the island to mark the Good Friday Agreement anniversary in April.