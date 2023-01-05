Germany tells Britain: Let's move on from Brexit with Northern Ireland deal

Germany will urge Britain on Thursday to overcome the last “Achilles heel” in UK-EU relations by striking a deal on Northern Ireland.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is in London for a strategic dialogue meant to relaunch UK-German ties after Brexit.

Despite a better atmosphere between UK and European diplomats, the dispute over Northern Ireland — a trade issue with far deeper implications for peace, identity and sovereignty on the island — is yet to be resolved.

While the EU says it will not go beyond adjusting an unpopular trade pact, Britain has not dropped its threat of unilateral action to scrap parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Ms Baerbock said Britain and Germany’s post-Brexit relationship could only fulfil its potential once that issue was dealt with.

“The implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol remains the Achilles heel of the EU’s relations with the UK,” she said.

“It is pivotal that we find a responsible and pragmatic solution for Northern Ireland on the basis of existing agreements.

“We cannot turn back the clock, but we can decide to pursue a good, common future.”

Ms Baerbock and Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly were expected to discuss Ukraine, Iran, Afghanistan, energy and climate change in what is intended to become an annual strategy meeting.

Britain and Germany have both sent arms to Ukraine and committed as G7 and Nato allies to resisting Russia’s invasion for the long haul, while seeking to curb the Kremlin’s influence on the energy market.

A UK-German cultural commission is set to meet for the first time since 1993, with Ms Baerbock saying she wants to build new bridges for students, researchers and skilled workers to move between the two countries.

Her visit to Britain was meant to take place last year but was delayed repeatedly by upheaval in the UK, and then by bad weather that stranded her at an Irish airport last month.

While in Ireland, she said there was a “window of opportunity” to make a deal on the trade protocol. It came after Mr Cleverly said the “mood music” among officials had improved.

Irish premier Leo Varadkar took a conciliatory tone this week by saying the EU was ready for compromise and that the protocol was “perhaps a little bit too strict”.

Downing Street welcomed his comments, but Northern Irish unionists remain deeply unhappy at the protocol, which they say loosens ties between Belfast and the British mainland.

The aim of the protocol is to check goods when they enter Northern Ireland so there is no need for controls at the Irish border, which would be politically unacceptable and risk inflaming tensions.

But Britain says the checks, demanded by the EU to protect its single market, are too cumbersome, and a bill to override them is still on the table in Parliament.

“The protocol was not, is not and will not be supported by unionists,” Jeffrey Donaldson, the leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, said this week.

“Whilst Mr Varadkar’s comments indicate he now recognises the political reality in Northern Ireland, we need to see a fundamental change of attitude in the negotiations if we are to see an outcome that is durable.”