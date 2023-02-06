Guilt-free flying a step closer as UK pledges a £113m fund boost

The UK government and industry have invested £113 million ($136m) to develop electric and hydrogen-powered aircraft, paving the way for more sustainable flying.

The new zero-carbon technologies to enable “guilt-free flying” in the future, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said.

Projects benefiting from the funding include the development of lightweight batteries for small aircraft by Bristol electric aircraft maker Vertical Aerospace, and the building of a zero-emission liquid hydrogen combustion jet engine led by Rolls-Royce.

The projects will support green jobs and help secure hundreds of millions in private investment across the UK, the department said.

“Guilt-free flying is within our reach and we are backing the world-leading UK firms whose skills and ingenuity are going to make that dream a reality," said Business Secretary Grant Shapps.

“As the whole world moves to greener forms of aviation, there is a massive opportunity for the UK’s aerospace industry to secure clean, green jobs and growth for decades to come.

“Together with the companies that share our ambitions, we are determined to seize this moment.”

The Department of Transport is also seeking views from the sector on how to reach the target for airport operations in England to have zero emissions by 2040.

“As well as developing the next generation of aircraft, it’s also crucial we make the sector greener on the ground," said Transport Secretary Mark Harper.