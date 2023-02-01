Influencer Andrew Tate appears in court to appeal against further detention

Influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan appeared in a court in Romania on Wednesday, to appeal against a decision to extend their detention by another 30 days.

Judges are expected to assess whether the brothers pose a danger to society and should continue to be held.

Responding to a journalist’s question as he arrived at the Bucharest Court of Appeal, Tate, 36, shouted “you know I am innocent”.

The British-American citizen, who has 4.7 million followers on Twitter, was arrested on December 29 on charges of being part of an organised crime group, human trafficking and rape.

The brothers have been remanded in custody since.

If their appeal on Wednesday is successful, they will be released immediately.

If they lose they will be remanded in custody until at least February 27 as prosecutors build their case.

The brothers are being held alongside two Romanian women in the case ― Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu ― in pre-trial detention.

Prosecutors have argued that, if they are set free, the brothers could “exercise psychic control” over people they are accused of trafficking.

Tate rose to notoriety in 2016 when he was removed from reality TV show Big Brother over a video that appeared to show him hitting a woman with a belt.

The former kickboxer has said women are partly responsible for being raped and that they belong to men. He is a self-professed misogynist.

On a podcast last year, he said he started making money when he lived in London by convincing girlfriends to videochat and share the profits.

Police officers escort Andrew Tate, handcuffed to his brother Tristan, to the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania. AP

"How can I use these women to make me money?" he said.

After the Tates and the two women were arrested, Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism said it had identified six victims in a human-trafficking case who had been subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and were sexually exploited by members of the alleged crime group.

The agency said victims were lured in but later intimidated, kept under surveillance and subjected to control tactics while being coerced into engaging in pornographic acts for substantial financial gains.

Romanian authorities descended on a compound near Bucharest in January and towed away a fleet of luxury cars that included a Rolls-Royce, Ferrari and Porsche.

They reported seizing assets worth an estimated $3.9 million. Tate unsuccessfully appealed against the seizures.

Prosecutors have said that if they can prove the owners gained money through illicit activities such as human trafficking, the assets would be used to cover the expenses of the investigation and to compensate victims.