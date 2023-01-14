Romanian police seize luxury cars at Andrew Tate's property

Romanian authorities have seized several luxury cars from social media influencer Andrew Tate's property in Bucharest.

In total, 11 cars, including a Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, were seen being taken from the Tate compound in the outskirts of Bucharest on Saturday for transportation to a storage facility, the Reuters news agency reported.

Read More Andrew Tate: Romanian court keeps former kickboxer in custody pending investigation

The move follows searches by Romania's crime agency of properties in the counties of Bucharest, Ilfov and Prahova, as part of an investigation relating to human trafficking and rape charges against the 36-year-old British-US citizen.

Romanian law enforcement officers complete the seizure papers for the luxury cars. EPA

Tate was detained on December 29 in Bucharest. His brother Tristan and two Romanian women have also been arrested.

Last Tuesday, a court upheld a judge's ruling on December 30 to extend their arrests from 24 hours to 30 days. They have denied all allegations.

Andrew Tate leaves the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, on Tuesday. The former professional kickboxer was detained last month on charges of human trafficking and rape, and later arrested for 30 days after a court decision. AP

Tate rose to notoriety in 2016 when he was removed from reality TV show Big Brother over a video that appeared to show him hitting a woman with a belt.

A former kickboxing world champion, he has amassed millions of followers across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.