Rocker Rod Stewart makes surprise call to UK news programme

British rock singer Rod Stewart made a surprise phone call to a live Sky News programme on Thursday to slam the "ridiculous" state of the National Health Service, urge the government to stand down and give the opposition Labour Party a chance.

Stewart, known for hits including Maggie May and Sailing, called in to a Sky News programme that had been taking calls from members of the public about the crisis in the NHS.

"This is heartbreaking for the nurses," he said. "It really is heartbreaking. In all my years of living in this country, I've never seen it so bad."

The state-funded NHS, until recently a source of pride for many Britons, is under severe strain after years of underinvestment and the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, prompting nurses and other staff to take unprecedented strike action.

"I think this government should stand down now, and give the Labour Party a go at it," said Stewart, 78, noting that he had been a Conservative for a long time.

🗣️ 'In all my years in this country I've never seen it so bad...change the bloody government.' - @rodstewart



During a live phone-in on Sky News Sir Rod Stewart says: "This government should stand down now and give the Labour Party a go".



Read more: https://t.co/SRBpbZl51Y pic.twitter.com/xSEj3VCFKk — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 26, 2023

Recent opinion polls have given Labour a strong lead over the Conservatives after a year in which the party removed two prime ministers and Britons struggled with a crisis in the cost of living.

The party has been in power since 2010.

Stewart also said it was "ridiculous" that he had checked into an empty private clinic for a health scan on Wednesday when there were so many other patients "dying because they cannot get scans"

He then offered to pay for 10 or 20 health scans for members of the public and hoped others who could do so would follow his lead.

Rod Stewart performs at the Royal Albert Hall, in London, in aid of Prostate Cancer UK, in June 2022. PA/AP

"I don't need the publicity. I just want to do some good things," he said, before ending the call by singing the opening lyrics to Maggie May.

"Wake up Maggie, I think I've got something to say to you," he sang in his trademark raspy voice.