Owner of British transport firm Stagecoach, Dame Ann Gloag, charged with human trafficking

The co-founder of British transport firm Stagecoach, Dame Ann Gloag, has been charged with human trafficking offences.

Her husband David McCleary and two other members of their family have also been charged.

The family created the bus and coach operator Stagecoach in 1980, becoming one of the UK's biggest operators, which employs more than 30,000 people.

Police Scotland said four people have been charged following an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.

“On January 19, 2023, four individuals were charged in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences," it said in a statement.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A spokesperson for Dame Ann said she “strongly disputes the malicious allegations”.

“Whilst we cannot comment on the details of an ongoing investigation, Dame Ann Gloag strongly disputes the malicious allegations that have been made against her, her foundation and members of her family, and will vigorously defend herself and the work of her foundation to protect her legacy and continue her work helping thousands of people in the UK and abroad every year," said the spokesperson.

Dame Ann co-founded the Stagecoach bus company with her brother Brian Souter, and was made a dame for her business and charity work.

She set up the Gloag Foundation charitable trust, which works to support projects that “prevent or relieve poverty and encourage the advancement of education, health and religion in the UK and overseas”.

She also helps to fund an Eastern European anti-trafficking charity called the Open Door Foundation.