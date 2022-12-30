Andrew Tate arrest: Former kickboxer detained in Romania in human trafficking case

Romanian prosecutors said on Thursday that divisive social media personality and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate has been detained on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.

Tate, who is barred from many online platforms over misogynistic comments and hate speech, and his brother Tristan are to be held for 24 hours alongside two Romanian suspects, prosecutors said following a raid on their properties in Bucharest.

The brothers have been under criminal investigation since April.

They declined to comment, but their lawyer confirmed they were detained.

"The four suspects ... appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost," prosecutors said.

"They would have gained important sums of money."

Prosecutors said they found six women who were allegedly sexually exploited by the suspects.

Social media figure and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate. Photo: Wikipedia commons

Tate has said women are partially responsible for being raped and that they belong to men.

This week, the British-American citizen was sent a dismissive message by climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter after he told her that he owned 33 cars with "enormous emissions".