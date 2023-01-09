Greenest-ever year at Southampton container port, says DP World

The global port operator DP World's container operation at Southampton put in its best-ever environmental performance in 2022, with a 55 per cent reduction in net carbon emissions from its fleet and installations.

It's part of DP World's ambitious green programme, after Southampton became the first port in the UK to eliminate fossil diesel from its operations entirely and switch to Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) last April.

HVO is a biodiesel derived from sustainable sources which lowers carbon dioxide emissions and reduces levels of nitrogen oxide, particulate matter and carbon monoxide.

Read More DP World will invest up to $500m to cut its carbon emissions over next five years

The Dubai company says the move from diesel to HVO at Southampton, one of the UK's largest ports, saves around 14,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year, the equivalent of taking more than 8,000 family cars off the roads.

“We are delighted by the progress we have made on our green journey since moving to sustainable HVO last April,” said Steve McCrindle, DP World’s Port Operations Director at Southampton.

“The transition away from fossil diesel means that the overwhelming majority of the fuel used at Southampton now comes from a green and renewable source.

“We will use HVO for the entirety of 2023 and therefore expect a further 35 per cent net reduction in carbon emissions from our fleet and installations by the end of the year, making for a 90 per cent reduction compared with 2021. This sector-leading performance shows our commitment to playing our part in helping the UK meet its Net Zero 2050 policy.”

DP World’s Southampton hub. Reuters

DP World also runs a port at London Gateway on the north bank of the Thames in Essex. When it opens next year, a new £350 fourth berth will be fully electric.

The company has also earmarked a further £1 billion for investment in the UK over the next 10 years.

In November, DP World announced plans to invest up to $500 million to cut carbon emissions from its operations by nearly 700,000 tonnes over the next five years.

In the longer term, DP World aims to be a carbon neutral business by 2040 and has a road map to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 across its entire global network.