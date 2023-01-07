Sunak vows to 'ease pressure' on UK's health services

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Saturday he was determined to ease the pressure on Britain's health service as patients struggle for help.

Mr Sunak hosted health bosses at Downing Street for a “recovery forum” as strikes, staff shortages and long waits for ambulances push the system to breaking point.

The crisis has brought reports of patients being treated in cupboards, hospitals running out of oxygen canisters and staff breaking down in tears.

Seasonal flu and Covid-19 outbreaks are worsening the pressure on the state-funded NHS.

Cutting waiting lists was one of five pledges made by Mr Sunak this week aimed at turning around the Conservative Party's dire poll ratings.

“We are determined to ease pressure on the NHS, ensure better care for patients and deliver our promise to cut waiting lists,” Mr Sunak said after Saturday's talks.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the meeting looked at solutions such as virtual wards, where patients are monitored remotely at home.

“Innovation is crucial to solving the challenges facing the NHS,” he said.

Today I hosted the NHS Recovery Forum in Downing Street with clinical leaders, health experts and ministers.



We are determined to ease pressure on the NHS, ensure better care for patients and deliver our promise to cut waiting lists ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/0EeiukXRrl — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) January 7, 2023

Mr Sunak's office said the meeting brought together “some of the best health and care minds in the country”.

These included local NHS bosses, clinical experts and other organisations providing health and social care.

The British Medical Association, a trade union for doctors, was invited to separate talks to prevent strikes.

Ambulance workers and nurses went on strike last month, and junior doctors will vote on industrial action from Monday.

Mr Sunak is threatening to bring in anti-strike legislation requiring minimum service levels in health, education and transport.

But the BMA said the legislation would be a “false pretence of improving patient safety” when Mr Sunak should be expanding the workforce.

The NHS Confederation, a body of health organisations, meanwhile accused the government of presiding over “years of inaction and managed decline”.

Ambulance services have struggled under winter pressure. EPA

“NHS leaders will welcome the prime minister’s focus on helping to solve the challenges. But the reality is that there are no silver bullets here,” said its chief executive Matthew Taylor.

“There is a widening gap between the NHS’s capacity and the demand it is facing on a daily basis. We cannot afford to go in to another winter with the NHS in such a fragile state.”

A government press release published after Mr Sunak's speech on Wednesday said NHS waiting lists would start to come down by March.

But that part of the pledge appeared to be quickly dropped, with the wording changed to remove any timeline.

“Just 48 hours after making the British people a series of cast-iron promises, Sunak is already quietly editing the small print,” said opposition Labour health spokesman Wes Streeting.