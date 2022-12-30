UK considers Covid-19 travel restrictions on passengers from China

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is understood to be considering imposing travel restrictions on travellers from China amid mounting concerns about the rise in Covid cases.

Ministers are discussing bringing back measures for the first time since all rules were relaxed on March 18.

The US, Italy, Japan and India are among the countries to have already announced mandatory tests for passengers from China due to a recent surge in infections.

Steve Barclay, the health secretary, held a meeting with Sir Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, and Jenny Harries, the chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), to discuss a possible re-introduction of Covid travel rules.

They decided against announcing new rules, but ministers did not rule out a return of measures.

China is preparing to open up its borders in January and issue passports and visas, despite a surge in Covid-19 infections. About 5,000 new cases have been recorded in China each day, but analysts say the daily count could be closer to one million.

The resurgence of Covid has overwhelmed Chinese hospitals and left people struggling to find basic medicines.

China’s plan to allow citizens to travel abroad as in pre-Covid times has caused concern among some governments and prompted them to impose restrictions.

Ministers have said the government is keeping the situation “under review”.

Covid in China latest - in pictures

Expand Autoplay People stand outside a funeral home in Shanghai, as cases of Covid-19 surge in China. Reuters

A spokesman for Mr Sunak’s government said: “We are keeping the situation under review and UKHSA is monitoring the public health situation.

“At the moment there are no plans to introduce any new Covid 19 testing for arrivals.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Thursday said the government would “review whether different countries with Covid outbreaks etcetera should obviously face difference restrictions”.

The position of the UK is similar to the line taken by the EU.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control on Thursday said in a statement that “screenings and travel measures on travellers from China [were] unjustified”, as potential imported infections were “rather low” compared to the numbers already circulating on a daily basis.

It also said that healthcare systems “are currently able to manage” Europe's caseload.

But a leading immunologist in the UK has said screening travellers from China for Covid is unlikely to prevent new variants reaching Britain.

Prof Andrew Pollard, chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, expressed doubt that testing could prove effective in stopping variants reaching the countries.

“Trying to ban a virus by adjusting what we do with travel has already been shown not to work very well,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

“We have seen that with the bans on travel from various countries during the pandemic.

“The important thing is that we have surveillance that when a virus is spreading within our population here in the UK or Europe we are able to pick that up and predict what might happen with the health systems and particularly the more vulnerable in the population.”

Health Minister Will Quince said the key threat was the potential for the emergence of new variants.