EU meets to discuss bloc-wide Covid testing for arrivals from China

The European Union has called an urgent meeting to discuss whether to impose mandatory Covid-19 testing across the 27 member states for passengers arriving from China.

Despite soaring coronavirus case numbers in the Asian country, the Chinese government is preparing to open its borders next month.

The move is causing concern among western leaders, and with more than half the passengers on a flight from China to Italy testing positive the pressure to step up restrictions continues.

Britain has ruled out introducing restrictions on passengers from China.

The EU’s Health Security Committee will meet on Thursday to discuss the Covid situation in China and “possible measures to be taken in a co-ordinated way”, it said on Twitter.

Italy has introduced compulsory testing for travellers arriving from China and is urging the EU to follow suit.

Two flights that touched down in Milan this week were among the first subjected to the policy, and produced worrying data.

Guido Bertolaso, Lombardy regional councillor for welfare, said: "On the first flight, out of 92 passengers 35 (38 per cent) are positive. On the second, out of 120 passengers 62 (52 per cent) are positive."

Orazio Schillaci, Italy’s health minister, on Wednesday said the government’s new rule was “essential to ensure surveillance and detection of possible variants of the virus in order to protect the Italian population”.

He said Rome had written to the European Commission requesting that the policy be introduced across the bloc.

“Many Chinese passengers come to Italy from Schengen countries,” he said, referring to the EU’s free travel zone. “It is obvious and important to involve European countries in the initiative.”

Lord Bethell, a former UK government minister, called on London to adopt the Italian approach to check for potential new variants while identifying who had the virus.

“What the Italians are doing is post-flight surveillance on arrivals in Italy in order to understand whether there are any emerging variants and to understand the impact of the virus on the Italian health system,” he said. “That’s a sensible thing to do and something the UK Government should be seriously looking at.”

Beijing is preparing to issue ordinary passports and visas in a huge step back from strict Covid measures that have isolated the major travel destination for almost three years.

Chinese authorities’ apparent willingness to push ahead with the plan, in the face of rocketing infection rates, has sent countries scrambling to take action to prevent a sudden influx of infected travellers.

The United States on Wednesday evening became the fifth country to impose restrictions on Chinese travellers. From January 5, everyone arriving from China will be required to take a Covid test no more than two days before travel and provide a negative test before boarding their flight.

Children under the age of two are exempt.

A spokesman for the UK government said ministers had “no plans to reintroduce Covid-19 testing or additional requirements for arrivals” into the country.

The EU Global Health Strategy, introduced last month, aims to boost the bloc’s leadership role in global health policy by taking an integrated approach to the world’s “interconnectedness of health”.

The strategy seeks to increase preparedness and response to threats including pandemics. It suggests equal access to vaccines, strong surveillance and “robust, binding international rules” to help countries in the fight against threats to health.