Harry & Meghan Netflix show: Tyler Perry 'could hear the fear' as Duchess cried

Tyler Perry, the American comedian and producer, has told how Meghan, Duchess of Sussex broke down in tears when she unloaded her problems with the British royal family to him.

Perry, 53, who opened his Beverly Hills home to the royal couple when they left Britain, appears after the opening credits roll on the final episode of Harry & Meghan, and is described as a friend.

The final three episodes were streamed on Thursday and contain attacks on the royal family, specifically his brother Prince William's behaviour, further accusations at their treatment by the British media and the Duchess of Sussex's relationship with Queen Elizabeth II.

READ MORE Prince Harry's Netflix show a hit but personally damaging

Asked how he first got in touch with the Duchess of Sussex, the Hollywood mogul said he was not a “royal watcher” but that he “saw something about her father”.

The episode then refers to what appears to be a broadcast news report referring to Thomas Markle “posing for the paparazzi”.

Mr Perry said: “I found it to be hurtful if he were my father. And I couldn’t even imagine this woman finding the man that she loved, the man of her dreams, and him being a prince, and then to walk into all of that madness and need the security of family and then have your father do some horrible things.”

He said he “immediately” empathised with the Duchess of Sussex, adding that he sent her a note before the wedding.

The Duchess of Sussex said: “That’s where Tyler came into the picture. I’d never met him before. He sent me a letter before the wedding just saying he was praying for me, and that if I ever need anything he would be there.

Expand Autoplay The final part of Prince Harry and Meghan's controversial Netflix documentary was released on Thursday morning. Photo: Netflix

“Months and months and months went by and then one day when we were in Canada I called him. Finally, after years at that point, first time we ever spoke, and I was just a wreck.

“I was just crying and crying. Sometimes it’s easier to just open up to someone who knows nothing at all.

“And that was that moment with me and Tyler.”

Speaking in the final episode of the six-part documentary about the first time the Duchess of Sussex called him, Perry said: “I could hear the fear. It was palpable. I mean, I could hear it.

“So, I asked her what was she afraid of.”

He said the Duchess of Sussex took a deep breath and started “listing” the things she was afraid of.

“And I said to her every one of your fears are valid,” he said.

Mr Perry said the most he knew about the royal family was “around Princess Diana’s death”.