Prince Harry and Meghan attack royal life as Netflix finale released

The final part of Prince Harry and Meghan's controversial Netflix documentary was released on Thursday, delivering fresh headaches for the royal family as the exiled pair aired more grievances.

The Sussexes’ six-part show — which forms part of their multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix and focused on their battles with the media — has become the streaming giant’s most-watched documentary in a premier week, debuting with 81.55 million hours viewed.

However, it also saw a negative reaction from the UK public, with the pair's popularity plummeting. YouGov, which tracks approval ratings, found just 33 per cent of Britons now have a positive opinion of him, while 59 per cent have a negative one. For Meghan, she is now looked upon positively by 25 per cent of Britons.

In the show, the royal pair relive their time in the royal family and lay out a series of claims:

The Duke of Sussex, in the fifth episode, said he wrote to his father, then the Prince of Wales, to say he and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, were willing to relinquish their titles if the couple’s plan to move to Canada as working royals did not work out.

He said their plan to change their relationship with the institution so they could remove the “public interest” argument from press coverage of their private lives was “years in the making”.

Meghan says to camera: “What if we move to Canada?” and Harry adds: “We thought it would be good to give ourselves some breathing space but also we were really passionate about continuing our work throughout the Commonwealth.”

Meghan says: “Well, and also what I think is important is the pack of the Royal Rota is based there in London, so if we’re not there, they can’t cover what we’re doing. You guys can be on the front pages of all the papers. You can have it exactly the way you want it and we can just go about doing the work in the name of the Queen.”

'Fed to the wolves'

The fourth episode of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series opens with clips from the weddings of the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh and the now King Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales.

Meghan recalls how her former private secretary, who she says worked for the Queen for some 20 years, told her of the monarchy: “It is like a fish that is swimming perfectly. It is powerful, it is on the right current. Then one day this little organism comes in.”

The Duchess of Sussex said she was being “fed to the wolves” during the opening of episode five.

Speaking about wanting her son Archie to have a big family in the way she had not, Meghan says: “I was just so excited that we were going to be able to create for him that thing that I had always wanted.

“So I just did everything I could to make them proud and to really be a part of the family.”

“And then the bubble burst,” she says while the voices of news presenters can be heard saying: “Duchess difficult” and “American”.

The Duke of Sussex then says: “It was already clear to the media that the Palace was not going to protect her. Once that happens then the flood gates open.”

Meghan then says: “I realised that I wasn’t just being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the Netherlands shortly before they were due to return to London to be reunited with the royal family. AP

Harry and Meghan's loss

Speaking of the protracted legal battle with a British newspaper group, Meghan said moving into a new home coincided with tragedy. “I really wasn't sleeping,” she said.

“And the first morning that we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried,” she said.

Harry weighs in to point the finger at the media and the strains of legal action for the loss.

“Do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that? Of course we don't. But bearing in mind the stress that caused the lack of sleep and the timing in the pregnancy I mean essentially, from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her.”

'Institutional gaslighting'

Harry said a bullying investigation by Buckingham Palace into Meghan was “institutional gaslighting” and drew a parallel with Princess Diana.

“I can't think what my mum went through all those years ago by herself,” he said. “And that's why everything that's happened to us was always going to happen to us — because if you speak truth to power, that's how they respond.

“To see this institutional gaslighting that happens is is extraordinary.”

Return to London

Speaking of his return to London for his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral, he was unable to bridge the differences with his father and brother.

“Spending time having chats with my brother and my father, it was just very much focused on the same misinterpretation of our situation,” he said.

“I've had to make peace with the fact that I will probably, definitely, never get genuine accountability or a genuine apology. My wife and I, we're moving on. We're focused on what's coming next.”

Outshining the family

Prince Harry has spoken about the moment when “the penny dropped” for Meghan.

He said: “The issue is, when someone marrying in should be a supporting act, is then stealing the limelight or doing the job better than the person who is born to do this, that upsets people.

“It shifts the balance because you’ve been led to believe that the only way that your charities can succeed and the only way that your reputation can be grown or improved is if you’re on the front page of those newspapers.

“But the media are the ones who chose who to put on the front page.

“The first time that the penny dropped for her, M (Meghan) and I spent the night in a room at Buckingham Palace after an event where every member of the family, senior members of the family had been, including the Queen.

“And on the front page of the Telegraph, Meghan. She was like ‘but it’s not my fault’ – and my mum felt the same way.”

The trailers

The build-up to the final episodes included trailers that suggested more personal attacks on the royal family. They escaped mostly unscathed from the first three episodes which focused on the Sussexes' complaints about the way they were treated by the media.

In one trailer released on Wednesday, there were claims the Palace briefed against Harry and Meghan to deflect attention from less favourable coverage of other royals.

An earlier glimpse took aim at what Prince Harry called “lies” to protect his brother Prince William.

There were also accusations that negative stories were leaked as part of a “war against Meghan”.

Meghan’s lawyer Jenny Afia, in a trailer released on Wednesday, alleged she had seen evidence of a briefing from the Palace against the couple to suit the agenda of others.

The duchess herself was seen saying: “You would just see it play out, like a story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute and they’d go ‘we’ve got to make that go away’.”

As Meghan spoke, pictures were shown of newspaper front pages featuring the headlines “Meghan made Kate cry” and “Heir heads” — about Kate and Meghan’s flower dress dispute and the Sussexes’ use of private planes.

In her Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan said Kate, now the Princess of Wales, made her cry ahead of her wedding at a flower girl dress fitting — not the other way round as had been reported — and that “everyone in the institution knew that wasn’t true” but it was not corrected.

Her friend Lucy Fraser added: “Meg became this scapegoat for the Palace. And so they would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not, to avoid other less favourable stories being printed.”

Ms Afia said: “There was a real kind of war against Meghan and I’ve certainly seen evidence that there was negative briefing from the Palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other people’s agendas.”

Harry, in another trailer, said: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother (William). They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.” Meghan said she was “fed to the wolves”.

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have declined to comment.

The royal reaction

Meanwhile, the royal family, including Prince Harry’s father and brother, will be out in force together on Thursday, putting on a united front as King Charles, the Queen Consort and the Prince of Wales join Kate for her Christmas carol concert in Westminster Abbey.

More than 1,800 people will gather in the abbey for some festive cheer, staged to recognised the “selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring”.

Kensington Palace said the second carol service Kate has held was dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II and the values she demonstrated throughout her life, including “duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others”.

The opening episodes

In the first instalment on December 8, Prince Harry accused the royals of having a “huge level of unconscious bias” and Meghan said the media wanted to “destroy” her.

The duke also said members of his family questioned why Meghan needed more protection from the media than their wives had been given, but that they failed to grasp the “race element”.

Meghan also alleged she was given guidance not to invite her niece Ashleigh Hale to her royal wedding.

Former Suits actress Meghan insisted she was not prepped on royal matters or conduct, but the newspapers said she was given a 30-point dossier on royal life with information and details of experts she could approach for help.

Other highlights include Prince Harry saying his family couldn't believe a “ginger” could land such a beautiful woman, how he has blocked out memories of his mother, the late Diana, Princess of Wales, and how they both came from broken homes.

It resulted in calls for the pair to be stripped of their royal titles.