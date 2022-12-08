Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix drama released with racism bombshell

Prince Harry and Meghan's controversial Netflix documentary streamed across the world on Thursday morning, airing more damaging claims about British royal family life.

The six-part drama, which was available from 8am UK time, had promised to lift the lid on events that prompted the pair to quit royal life and move to the United States in 2020. It is set to further strain relations between with King Charles and Prince William, and risks further damage to the reputation of the UK monarchy.

Prince Harry claims that the pair suffered with racism from the outset, and were not supported by his family. "Eight days after the relationship was public I put out a statement calling out the racist undertones of articles and headlines that were written by the British press, as well as outright racism from those articles across social media," he said.

"Some of the members of my family would say my wife had to go through that so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should you get special treatment? Why she shouldn't be protected?

"And I would say the difference here is the race element."

Meghan's mother Doria complains about how the articles would try to taint her middle class lifestyle with inaccurate reporting. "They would take pictures of different parts of say Skid Row and say that was where I lived and that was where she was from," she said.

After walking away from royal life, the pair plunged the monarchy into further crisis with their incendiary interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, while the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital.

The duke and duchess accused an unnamed member of the family of racism towards their son Archie before he was born, and the institution of failing to help the suicidal duchess.

The documentary referenced when Princess Michael of Kent wore a Blackamoor-style brooch to an event the Duchess of Sussex attended in 2017.

Harry said: “There is a huge level of unconscious bias.

“It is education. It is awareness. It is a constant work in progress for everybody, including me.”

Harry then spoke about when he wore a Nazi uniform to a private party in 2005.

He said: “It was probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life. I felt so ashamed afterwards. All I wanted to do was make it right.”

The first meeting

Harry believes the fact he was dating an American actress was actually the largest hurdle for the royal famly to get over.

"The fact that I was dating an American actress was probably what clouded their judgment more than anything else at the beginning, ‘oh she’s an American actress; this won’t last’.”

Harry's relationship with his brother and sister-in-law comes under the microscope.

The siblings, who were close after their mother's death, have grown increasingly estranged over recent years.

One section suggests there was an immediate frostiness with William's wife, Kate, with hugging proving the first issue when they first met for dinner.

Meghan describes how she is "a hugger" and would hug Harry whenever she saw him "to have as much of a normal life as possible".

"Always been a hugger. I didn't realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits. I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside."

Family dramas

Prince Harry said he and Meghan were keen “not to make the same mistakes our parents did” while bringing up their children.

In part two of the couple’s tell-all Nextflix documentary series, Harry and Meghan spoke about how the breakdown of their parents’ marriages had affected their approach to raising son Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet, one.

Meghan said: “There’s so much from anyone’s childhood that you bring with you into the present. Especially when you’re the product of divorce.”

Harry added: “What’s most important to the two of us is to make sure that we don’t repeat the same mistakes that perhaps our parents made.”

“I think most kids who are the product of divorced parents have a lot in common, no matter what your background is.

“Being pulled from once place to another or maybe your parents are competitive, or you’re in one place longer than you want to be or in another place less than you want to be. There’s all sorts of pieces to that.”

Royals brace for fallout

As the King and the Queen Consort breakfasted in their own home and the Prince and Princess of Wales dealt with the school run, royal fans, commentators and the British media began binge watching the first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan’s tell-all take on royal life.

A friend close to the royal family told the Press Association that the situation concerned “real people”.

“It’s really important to remember that these are real people. This isn’t a soap opera. They are human beings and a family and there’s a great deal of sadness,” the friend said.

Ahead of the show, royal watcher Richard Fitzwilliams told The National that the prince had trapped his father in an impossible position ― respond and it fuels the flames, stay quiet and accusations cannot be challenged. “It may be that King Charles has a decision to make as to precisely what, if any relations [he has with Meghan and Harry] — what about the coronation, will they be asked? Will they be cut off completely?”

The prince’s father King Charles and brother Prince William, along with Queen Consort Camilla and Kate, Princess of Wales, were not expected to personally watch the series, but royal aides will be closely monitoring the output, and considering, if at all, how to respond.

The royal family will be carrying on with royal duties as normal on Thursday, with the docuseries also coinciding with the first circulation of coins bearing the king’s image in post offices around the UK ― symbolic of the adjustments still continuing since Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The six-part Harry & Meghan show, billed as “unprecedented and in-depth”, is being broadcast exactly three months after the death of Harry’s grandmother, with the Windsors still grieving and the king less than 100 days into his reign. The final three parts are released on December 15.

Netflix showed the first trailer last week, just as Harry's brother William made his first trip to the US as Prince of Wales and heir to the throne, prompting accusations of sabotage.

The timing could barely have been worse for William after Buckingham Palace sacked one of his godmothers as a courtier for using racially charged language to a black British woman at a reception.

For some, the incident reinforced incendiary claims by Meghan, 41, a mixed-race former television star, that racism within the royal household was one of the reasons for leaving.

The Sussexes, who this week accepted a Ripple of Hope award in the US for their work against racism, signed lucrative deals thought to be worth more than £100 million ($122 million) with Netflix and Spotify after quitting the monarchy during the Megxit crisis as they struggled with royal life.

How the show starts

The opening credits of the documentary feature footage of Harry and Meghan in their carriage on their wedding day and an image of the late Queen in a carriage.

They also show the King at his investiture as Prince of Wales, Harry as a child with his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, and Meghan facing into a sea of Union flags.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are shown introducing their son, Archie, to the media, Harry as a young man, the couple looking lovingly at one another, and what appear to be photo-booth style pictures of the pair having fun.

The image of Harry and Meghan showing Archie to the Queen, watched by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, is also included.

The opening credits also show Harry and Meghan enjoying the outdoors with their children.

Episode one opened with words written in white on a black background which said: “This is a first-hand account of Harry & Meghan’s story, told with never before seen personal archive.

“All interviews were completed by August 2022.

“Members of the royal family declined to comment on the content within this series.”

Prince Harry says: “I think anyone else in my situation would have done exactly the same thing.”

The first episode then shifts to what appears to be phone footage, filmed vertically, showing Vancouver Island, Canada.

The duchess appears with a towel wrapped around her hair, appearing to speak into her phone camera, saying: “H is in London and I’m here.”

She shakes her head and says: “I don’t even know where to begin.”

Footage of the couple introducing son Archie to the media then plays with Harry’s voice saying: “My job is to keep my family safe. By the nature of being born into this position and with everything else that comes with it and the level of hate that is being stirred up in the last three years especially against my wife, and my son, I’m generally concerned for the safety of my family.”

The duchess can then be seen again, towel wrapped around her hair, saying: “I just really want to get to the other side of all of this.”

There is a pause where she sits silently and then she appears emotional and says: “I don’t know what to say anymore.”

Netflix tweeted a 46 second clip, with the pair chatting about their first date when Harry was embarrassed to be half an hour late.

