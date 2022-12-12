Prince Harry accuses Buckingham Palace of 'lying' to protect William in Netflix trailer

Prince Harry has accused Buckingham Palace of “lying” to protect his brother in the latest — and arguably most incendiary — trailer for the next instalment of his Netflix series.

The preview, which is set to uplifting violin music, opens with the duke saying: “I wonder what would have happened to us had we not got out when we did.”

Harry & Meghan. The Netflix Global event continues December 15. pic.twitter.com/4PNOThV9fM — Netflix (@netflix) December 12, 2022

In the clip, which runs for slightly more than a minute, the prince and his wife Meghan claim their security was “being pulled” and everyone “in the world” knew where they were.

“I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves,” says Meghan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex criticised the royal family in the first three episodes, which were released last week, saying members had a “huge level of unconscious bias”.

READ MORE Harry and Meghan: Questions left unanswered in Netflix series

They also addressed the couple's tumultuous relationship with the press, with the duchess accusing the media of wanting to "destroy" her and claiming “salacious stories” were “planted” in the lead-up to their wedding.

Critics in the US were seemingly unimpressed by the first volume, describing it as “a straightforward romance with no real royal dirt”.

But the trailer for the next tranche, due to air this Thursday, suggests the final three episodes may be more revelatory.

Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex through the years - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse following the state funeral service at Westminster Abbey in central London. AP

Prince Harry speaks about “institutional gaslighting” and says: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

The clip, which also features photographs and video footage of the couple at home in California and with their children, ends with Harry saying: "I've always felt as though this was a fight worth fighting for."

In another frame a smiling Prince Harry says: "We are on the freedom flight."

The first volume led to calls to strip Prince Harry and Meghan of their royal titles, with Conservative MP Bob Seely saying there is a “political issue” with the prince's comments, since he quit as a senior working royal more than two years ago.

Curtsies, 'racism' and royal formality: what we learned in the first three episodes

There were few new revelations in the first volume of three episodes, which focused on the pair's burgeoning relationship and interactions with the media.

Prince Harry claimed Meghan suffered with racism from the outset, and was not supported by his family.

“Eight days after the relationship was public I put out a statement calling out the racist undertones of articles and headlines that were written by the British press, as well as outright racism from those articles across social media,” he said.

“Some of the members of my family would say 'my wife had to go through that so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?'

“And I would say 'the difference here is the race element.'”

Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary released - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Prince Harry and Meghan's controversial Netflix documentary streamed around the world on Thursday morning. Photo: Netflix

The third episode of the documentary referred to an event in 2017 when Princess Michael of Kent wore a brooch featuring an archaic image of a black man, of a kind that has been criticised as “fetishising” slavery.

Prince Harry said: “In this family, sometimes you are part of the problem rather than part of the solution. There is a huge level of unconscious bias.

“The thing with unconscious bias, it is actually no one's fault. But once it has been pointed out, or identified within yourself, you then need to make it right. It is education. It is awareness. It is a constant work in progress for everybody, including me.”

Meghan also described her first meeting with the Prince William and Kate, saying she was surprised at the “formality” of the royal family behind closed doors.

In another scene, Prince Harry spoke about when he first introduced Meghan to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, telling her she would need to curtsy.

She said she thought he was joking and laughed as she performed an exaggerated curtsy, recalling the moment she met the monarch.

“I was like, pleasure to meet you, Your Majesty. Like, was that OK? It was so intense,” she said, as the prince stared, appearing to not share the joke.