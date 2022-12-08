Prince Harry has 'blocked out' memories of Diana

Prince Harry claims to have “blocked out” memories of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, who died in a car crash when he was 12.

He told the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which began streaming on Thursday, that he did not have many early memories of her, but did recall her “cheeky laugh”.

The prince and his wife used the programme to reveal how the royal family was “clouded” by her being an American actress and said they suffered racism from the outset of their relationship.

Archive footage of Diana and Prince Harry’s father — King Charles, who was Prince of Wales at the time — with the Duke of Sussex and his older brother Prince William at Prince Harry’s christening and during other arranged photo calls was shown in the tell-all series.

“My childhood, I remember, was filled with laughter, filled with happiness and filled with adventure,” he said.

“I don’t have many early memories of my mum. It was almost like internally I sort of blocked them out.

“But I always remember her laugh, her cheeky laugh, her always saying to me ‘You can get in trouble — just don’t get caught’.

“I’ll always be that cheeky person inside.”

Prince Harry also spoke about his experience of facing photographers as a child.

“The majority of my memories are of being swarmed by paparazzi,” he said.

He added that they rarely had a holiday without someone jumping out of a bush with a camera.

“Within the family, within the system, the advice that’s always given is don’t react. Don’t feed into it,” he said.

The Duke of Sussex said he and his wife were keen “not to make the same mistakes our parents did” while bringing up their children.

In part two of the couple’s tell-all Nextflix documentary series, they spoke about how the breakdown of their parents’ marriages had affected their approach to raising son Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet, one.

The Duchess of Sussex said: “There is so much from anyone’s childhood that you bring with you into the present. Especially when you are the product of divorce.”

Prince Harry added: “What is most important to the two of us is to make sure that we don’t repeat the same mistakes that perhaps our parents made.”

He spoke of being “pulled from one place to another” during his parents’ divorce.

“I think most kids who are the product of divorced parents have a lot in common, no matter what your background is.

“Being pulled from once place to another or maybe your parents are competitive, or you are in one place longer than you want to be or in another place less than you want to be. There is all sorts of pieces to that.”

