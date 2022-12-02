Labour wins Chester seat in blow to Rishi Sunak in first electoral test

Labour has won the City of Chester by-election, retaining the seat and delivering a defeat to Rishi Sunak in his first electoral test as prime minister.

Local councillor Samantha Dixon re-won the seat for Labour with a 10,974 vote majority, after the contest was triggered by the resignation of Labour MP Christian Matheson, who resigned his Commons seat after complaints of “serious sexual misconduct” were upheld by a parliamentary watchdog.

Mr Matheson, who denied the allegations, was facing a four-week suspension and was asked to resign by Labour before he quit.

Ms Dixon defeated Conservative candidate and NHS nurse Liz Wardlaw, handing the Conservatives a defeat in the first Westminster by-election since Boris Johnson’s forced resignation and the market chaos that ended Liz Truss’s short stint in Number 10.

Election officials earlier confirmed that turnout was 41.2 per cent, with a total of 28,541 votes cast in the December poll.

Labour had been widely expected to hold the seat, having won it in 2019 for the third time in a row with a majority of 6,164.

The result is the latest by-election defeat suffered by the Conservatives.

The last two by-elections, which took place on the same day in June, were a disaster for the Tories, with Labour snatching Wakefield and the Liberal Democrats securing a historic victory in Tiverton and Honiton.