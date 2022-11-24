Royal Mail marks centenary of Tutankhamun discovery with new stamps

A new set of stamps is being issued by the Royal Mail to mark 100 years since the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb.

Britain's postal service is joining celebrations for the centenary of the historic discovery, which has been marked worldwide with a series of events and showcases.

The Royal Mail has unveiled eight stamps that include depictions of a selection of some of the most significant and well-preserved artefacts found in the tomb, including fans, a falcon pendant and the mask of Tutankhamun.

READ MORE Forget Carter - hidden story of the other Englishman behind Tutankhamun discovery

The “gold throne”, perhaps the most important item among the entire contents of the tomb, is also featured.

The artefacts, from the Grand Egyptian Museum, were photographed by renowned professional photographer of art and architecture Araldo De Luca.

A miniature sheet contains an additional four stamps that capture the discovery of Tutankhamun’s Tomb through a selection of photographs taken by Harry Burton — a pioneer of archaeological photography.

The Royal Mail worked with Egyptologists at the Griffith Institute — the centre for Egyptology at the University of Oxford — on the stamp issue.

David Gold, the Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy, said: “The discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb by British archaeologist Howard Carter has inspired generations of people around the world.

“It has shaped historians’ understanding of the religion, rituals and culture of ancient Egypt to this day. We are delighted to have this opportunity to mark the centenary of that moment in these beautiful stamps.”

Tutankhamun — in pictures