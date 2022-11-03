UK Christmas stamps to feature Queen’s silhouette for last time

Queen Elizabeth II's silhoutte will appear on stamps for the final time in more than 50 years as part of the Royal Mail Christmas collection.

The set of six Art Deco-style stamps focus on key moments from the Nativity.

Designed by Arnold Machin, the distinctive silhouette of the queen’s profile facing left and wearing the Diamond Diadem has appeared on festive stamps since 1967, the Postal Museum says.

Royal Mail’s colourful Christmas first and second-class stamp collection for this year was designed by Kent-based artist Katie Ponder.

They depict key images from the Nativity story, including the journey to Bethlehem and the Magi being guided by the star.

Each stamp also bears a barcode that customers can scan on the Royal Mail app to watch a festive video of Shaun the Sheep, created by Aardman Studios.

“Our Christmas stamp issue is always much anticipated, and it is one we particularly look forward to," said Royal Mail policy director David Gold.

“The charming style of these designs sets the perfect tone for the festive season.”

Royal Mail also worked on the collection with the Rev Lucy Winkett, rector of St James’s Church in Piccadilly, central London.

Post offices have urged people posting Christmas cards this year to send them early — by December 19 for parcels using second-class stamps, and by December 21 for those sent first-class.

