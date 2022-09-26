King Charles III’s new monogram revealed as official royal mourning period ends

King Charles III's official monogram has been revealed for the first time and is set to be a common sight across Britain in the coming years.

It comes as the royal period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II came to an end on Monday, marking seven days since the late monarch's funeral in Westminster Abbey.

Royal cyphers are a symbol of the monarch and are displayed on a variety of government buildings, official documents and police officers' uniforms.

They are often associated with the Royal Mail's famous red post boxes and are useful for identifying the reigning monarch of the era.

The new cypher features the king’s initial “C” intertwined with the letter “R” for Rex — Latin for king — with “III” within the R to represent King Charles III, and the crown above the letters.

Queen Elizabeth's cypher — “EIIR” — was below an image of the St Edward's Crown.

The UK's new monarch travelled to Scotland soon after the queen’s funeral last Monday, with the period of royal mourning lasting for seven days after the queen’s burial.

The monogram is King Charles’s personal property and was selected by him from a series of designs prepared by the College of Arms.

A Scottish version features the Scottish crown, and was approved by Lord Lyon King of Arms.

A Royal Mail postbox with the cypher of the late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Getty

It will be used by government departments and by the Royal Household for franking mail. The decision to replace cyphers will be at the discretion of individual organisations.

The process is likely to be a gradual one and in some instances the cyphers of previous monarchs can still be seen on public buildings and street furniture, especially post boxes.

The College of Arms which designed the cyphers was founded in 1484 and is responsible for creating and maintaining official registers of coats of arms and pedigrees.

The heralds who make up the College are members of the Royal Household and act under Crown authority.

It comes as the Royal Mail announced four stamps that feature portraits of the queen will be released in her memory.

The new stamps – the first set to be approved by the king – will go on general sale from November 10 and will feature images of the late monarch through the years.

