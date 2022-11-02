Warning over scale of unaccompanied minors seeking asylum in UK being placed in hotels

The UK is being urged to tackle the crisis of up to 14 unaccompanied child asylum seekers being placed in hotels everyday.

Figures uncovered by the Local Government Association reveal between October 2021 and September, 3,256 children were housed in hotels.

It comes as latest official figures show the number of asylum seekers crossing the Channel to the UK on small boats this year has so far reached 38,000.

UK officials have revealed they are spending about £7 million ($8.12m) a day housing asylum seekers in hotels, with the cost expected to rise.

Read More Distress at Manston asylum processing centre as Braverman defends immigration stance

The Local Government Association is calling on the government to help councils to develop more placements for unaccompanied children so that children can be moved directly to their long-term homes.

As of October 19, 222 young people who have been accommodated in hotels were missing.

Councillor Louise Gittins, chairwoman of the LGA’s Children and Young People Board, said the issue is "deeply concerning".

“Councils don’t want to see any child placed in a hotel by government, which is completely unsuitable for unaccompanied children," she said.

"It is deeply concerning and unacceptable that these hotels, which were introduced as a short-term emergency measure, remain in use, especially as the number of children going missing from them continues to grow.

A coach arrives at the Manston immigration short-term holding facility located at the former Defence Fire Training and Development Centre in Thanet, Kent. Picture date: Tuesday November 1, 2022.

“Despite best efforts, recent changes to the National Transfer Scheme have failed to address the challenges that are preventing councils from placing every child as soon as they arrive. These include a lack of placements, an underfunded system, significant workforce shortages and challenges with age assessment.

“We urgently need a plan to tackle this crisis and to ensure children can move quickly to their permanent placements. This would mean children get swift access to the care and support they need, after arriving in the UK following an extremely traumatic journey.

“The forthcoming Autumn Statement is the ideal opportunity for the Home Office to demonstrate commitment to making the scheme work and ending the use of hotels by fully funding councils to support unaccompanied children, including when they become care leavers.”

The LGA has set out a four-point plan to tackle the issue, including creating a dedicated foster care system for unaccompanied minors, using the Homes for Ukraine scheme to provide supported lodgings for older children.

The government has been under mounting pressure to address the asylum situation after the amount of overcrowding was revealed at the asylum processing centre in Kent.

On Monday, people could be seen reaching out through fences and holding up their babies to show waiting photographers at the facility in Manston.

Hundreds of migrants were moved out on Monday, after overcrowding worsened following a petrol bomb attack on a British immigration border force facility in Dover at the weekend.

About 4,000 people were housed at the disused Manston airfield in Kent on Sunday night — more than double the 1,600 it was originally designed for.