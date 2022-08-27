Number of migrants crossing English Channel in small boats this year approaches 25,000

About 40 people, including women and children, crossed the English Channel on Saturday as the number of migrants making the journey in small boats this year approaches 25,000.

The group was brought ashore by members of the Royal National Lifeboat Institute at Dungeness in Kent, before being transferred by coach to a Home Office processing facility.

The arrivals are expected to be the first of several boats making the crossing as the weather stays calm in the Channel after no journeys were known to be made on Friday.

As of Thursday, 24,231 people had made the crossing this year, with the possibility of the 25,000 milestone being reached during the bank holiday weekend.

Saturday's arrivals come as it was revealed that the cost of the UK's asylum system has topped £2 billion a year, with the highest number of claims for two decades and record delays for people awaiting a decision.

Home Office spending on asylum rose by £756 million from around £1.4 billion in 2020/21 to £2.1 billion in 2021/22. This is the highest on record and is more than double the amount spent in 2019/20, official figures showed.

British Border Force and the military escort migrants ashore after they crossed the English Channel in Dover, Britain, August 24. EPA / STUART BROCK

The 63,089 applications in the year to June 2022 is also the highest number for any 12-month period since the year to June 2003, when 71,316 applications were made, according to the department.

Officials are understood to be working hard to reduce the backlog of outstanding asylum claims but are struggling to keep up with the number of new applications.

Earlier this week the number of migrants crossing the Channel and arriving in the UK reached a record of 1,295, according to government figures.

The new number is the highest daily total since current records began in 2018.

Ministry of Defence data showed that 27 boats made the journey, which suggests an average of about 48 people travelling in each boat.

The previous highest daily number was 1,185, recorded on November 11.