Prime Minister Rishi Sunak takes the reins with promise to fix Liz Truss's mistakes

Rishi Sunak assumed power as the UK's new Prime Minister on Tuesday, promising to fix the mistakes of Liz Truss's ill-fated tenure.

Mr Sunak, 42, arrived in Downing Street after his appointment by King Charles III, who oversaw the handover of power for the first time.

Speaking for the first time as Prime Minister, he promised to bring stability amid what he called a "profound economic crisis".

Ms Truss "was not wrong to want to improve growth in this country. It is a noble aim and I admired her restlessness to create change. But some mistakes were made," Mr Sunak said.

"And I have been elected as leader of my party and your prime minister in part to fix them. That work begins today."

Mr Sunak promised to restore trust as he drew a line under the premierships of Ms Truss and Boris Johnson, who called off an audacious comeback attempt on Sunday.

"I fully appreciate how hard things are. I understand too that I have work to do to restore trust after all that has happened," Mr Sunak said.

"All I can say is that I am not daunted. I know the high office I have accepted and I hope to live up to its demands."

Mr Sunak was invited to form a government at Buckingham Palace after winning the Conservative Party leadership on Monday.

He is the youngest prime minister for more than 200 years, the first Hindu and the first of Asian heritage.

As Britain's third leader in two months, he faces an array of challenges including economic strife, high inflation, the war in Ukraine and a fractured ruling party.

Ms Truss earlier departed Downing Street with her husband and two daughters only 49 days after she took office.

In a defiant farewell speech, she defended the pro-growth policies that led to her demise but said that "brighter days lie ahead".

Tory MPs turned on Ms Truss after her package of more than £40 billion ($45.2bn) in tax cuts sent markets into mayhem.

